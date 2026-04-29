Caleb Holt Receives High Praise Before Rookie Year With Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats have a prized prospect headed to Tucson for next season in the form of 5-star guard Caleb Holt.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard who most recently played at Prolific Prep in Florida, Holt is considered one of the top players of this year’s high school class. He committed to Arizona in March before officially signing earlier this month. He chose Arizona despite offers from Kentucky, Providence, Houston, Alabama, Arkansas, UConn, and many other Power Conference schools.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Holt’s Accolades

Holt was named Co-MVP of this year’s McDonald's All-American Game and has also spent time as a member of Team USA throughout various FIBA tournaments as he has gotten older.

Holt’s ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball will make him a valuable asset to the Wildcats next season. He figures to fit right into the starting lineup for Tommy Lloyd next season as they aim to build on the success of last season, which saw them win 36 games and reach the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ahead of Holt’s freshman season with the Wildcats, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello described how he believes Holt will fit in the team’s scheme, comparing him to some of Arizona’s star talent from this past season.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“An Arizona offensive system that prioritizes scoring in the paint and getting to the free-throw line should suit Holt, who can play on or off the ball and loves getting downhill in transition,” Borzello said.

“He's a capable 3-point shooter and has shown improvement in that area over the last year. It's easy to draw similarities between Holt and Arizona's current backcourt of Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. While Holt is the most naturally gifted of the trio, all three are high-level two-way players that can play either on or off the ball and have the propensity to make winning plays late in games.”

Prolific Prep Crew guard Caleb Holt (2) shoots the ball during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Putting Holt in the same breath as Burries, who averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game and will likely be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and Bradley, who won Big 12 Player of the Year honors this past season after averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, is quite the standard to hold the incoming freshman to.

Nonetheless, Holt’s skillset and potential have earned him some strong praise before he even suits up in college, and the expectations will be high for him next season as a freshman.