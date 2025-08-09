Where does Spivey Fit in the Revamped Arizona Offense?
The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver room has looked revitalized in fall training camp so far, with transfers and veterans alike making highlight reel catches from quarterback Noah Fifita and Braedyn Locke.
Among those performing at a high level so far, redshirt sophomore transfer Tre Spivey is one of those who seem to be acclimating himself to the offense at a fast pace.
Spivey, a Chandler AZ native, played at Hamilton High School, where he became a three-star recruit and opted to continue excelling with Kansas State.
In two years with the Wildcats, he appeared in 14 games, racking up 14 receptions, 160 yards and one touchdown.
His best game was one against Cincinnati, where he caught five passes for 63 yards and his only touchdown of the season.
Spivey made the decision to continue developing his football skills with the Arizona Wildcats on December 31, 2024.
The addition of Spivey to the wide receiver room adds speed and depth to a group that desperately needed it after the loss of quarterback Noah Fifita's favorite target Tetairoa McMillan, to the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth pick.
McMillan got to see his first reps at the NFL level on Friday, August 8, where he made a dazzling catch towards the sideline.
McMillan dropped a touchdown pass from Bryce Young after that, but given the time he has to get used to a much quicker pace that the NFL operates at, he'll have plenty of chances to snag more.
The former 2024 Biletnikoff finalist finished the day with 29 offensive snaps and one recetion for 30 yards and no special teams plays.
Spivey is one of four transfers to make their way to the desert in hopes of gaining more snaps and demonstrating their value to the receiving corps.
Besides Spivey, Javin "Nunu" Whatley (Chattanooga), Kris Hutson (Washington State) and Luke Wysong (New Mexico) all come from different schools and are trying to make a name for themselves at Arizona.
Spivey has been all over the place during fall training camp so far. He has taken reps with both the first and second team units while also getting work in with the special teams returning groups.
The Wildcats coaching staff still has yet to reveal who will be on the starting lineup for the first game on August 30, but the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Spivey could see gainful reps on either offense or special teams.
He was able to show off his tall frame and contesting ability in the first week of practice, with a 40-yard grab over a defender, making sure that the coaches and his quarterback know that he is a viable target.
To keep track of all things Arizona Wildcats, be sure to give our page a follow. Click the link right here to find us.