Arizona Freshmen RBs Embracing 'No Block, No Rock' Mantra
As we get closer to the 2025 season, Arizona under coach Brent Brennan will be looking to turn things around after an underwhelming 4-8 season in his first year as the head coach. Since then, Brennan has mixed things up on his coaching staff and has brought in talent in the transfer portal and from the 2025 recruiting class, which finished 49th nationally.
Part of the roster overhaul was focused on the running backs room with two additions in the portal in Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig. Plus, two running backs from the recruiting class in Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren.
The additions along with the return of Kedrick Reescano gives Arizona a dynamic backfield that has speed, power, agility and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Running backs coach Alonzo Carter is known as one of the best coaches at his position and one of the better recruiters nationally.
However, for incoming freshmen, there is one major rule that Carter has for all his running backs when it comes to on field performance and that is that you must be able to play.
Carter has the slogan “no block, no rock,” hanging in his office and it has become something that players are extremely familiar with.
“You know what I say, no block, no rock, that’s on my wall. You have to learn that because that’s the transition from high school to college. Then when you go from college to the pros, you better be able to protect that multi-million dollar quarterback,” Carter said. “So, I think it’s important to emphasize that. We put a lot of emphasis on it. We’re really physical, that’s something we pride ourselves in.”
For a lot of freshmen, that is one of the hardest things to get adjusted to when it comes to the college game along with the speed of play compared to the high school level.
The majority of these running backs in high school aren’t asked to block much at all and it is more about making plays in the running game and in the passing game.
When you’re thee guy on the roster, coaches want to put the ball in your hands and at that point, blocking becomes an afterthought in some situations. So, when you go to college, it is a major adjustment for these kids as they get ready for their freshmen seasons.
When looking at the two freshmen for Arizona in the running backs room in Warren and Yarbrough, they have the potential to see playing time this season despite the talent of veteran running backs ahead of them.
However, a lot of their time will be determined on their ability to block in the passing game and protect star quarterback Noah Fifita, who was sacked 28 times last season.
This camp will be interesting to watch as the running backs depth chart works itself out and seeing how the talented freshmen handle not only the playbook but also the blocking against Power 4 high-level talent.
