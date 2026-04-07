An Early Look at Which Wildcats Could Hit Transfer Portal
The basketball season has officially ended, and the Arizona Wildcats are looking to build off of perhaps the best season in the program's history. Although, the Wildcats did not make it past the Final Four, losing to the National Champion Michigan Wolverines 91-73 in Indianapolis.
Despite the semifinal loss, it was still an impressive season as Arizona finished with a 36-3 record, won both the regular season and tournament titles in the Big 12, advanced past the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014, and made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.
Not only did Arizona achieve many milestones in the 2025-2026 season, but it also locked down head coach Tommy Lloyd for five more years, an announcement made a day before the Final Four game. Arizona will have a ton of turnover in the offseason, as many seniors will be departing the program, along with projected NBA draft picks.
With seniors out of eligibility and teammates entering the draft, other players will follow suit and transfer out of the program to join another school's team if the fit is right. It is far too early to predict who will transfer accurately, and so far, no rumors have come out. With that said, we are here to do our best in predicting who might transfer.
Dwayne Aristode
Dwayne Aristode was one of the freshmen who made up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country and earned his way to being a key piece in Arizona's eight-man rotation. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward logged some valuable minutes during the season, averaging 13.4.
Aristode showed flashes of being a crucial player on both offense and defense, but never got enough floor time to showcase his skill set against major competition. It is not yet known whether Ivan Kharchenkov is on his way to the NBA Draft or returning for one more year under Lloyd.
If Kharchenkov leaves, Aristode will see plenty of time on the court as he will be a valuable player under Tommy Lloyd. If not, Aristode may consider looking elsewhere for more playing time.
Mabil Mawut
Mabil Mawut was another key piece of the recruiting class. He was recruited by the NBA Academy, moved from South Sudan to Senegal, and honed his skills there from 2021 to 2023. From there, he moved to the Bronx, NY, to play for Our Savior Lutheran.
Mawut was redshirted this season and, like Aristode, could see an uptick in minutes in the following year. Given who leaves or who Arizona picks up in the transfer portal, Mawut could possibly test the transfer waters himself to see if a team could utilize his skillset.
Bryce James
Bryce James also redshirted this year and can be a potential star for the Wildcats in the upcoming season. Although returning to the Wildcats for his sophomore year would greatly benefit him, there is no telling what could happen in the coming days.
As stated before, there have been no reports of anyone on the Wildcats possibly transferring, but with the portal opening this Tuesday, there could be some announcements coming. Players will have 15 days to choose their destination.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.