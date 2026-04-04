Arizona's Lloyd Gives Thoughts on Michigan Before Final Four

Just a day's wait lies between the 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats playing the biggest game in 25 years, when it takes on the 1-Michigan Wolverines to determine who will move on to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona got to this spot by winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, posting the program's best record in the process. Michigan did so by winning its regular-season title, but fell to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big 10 Tournament championship.

Both the Wildcats and the Wolverines play a similar style of basketball, bullying teams down low to get close to the basket and finishing shots from there. They also have a physical style of defense that wears teams down, making it difficult to score as the game progresses.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd , fresh off a five-year extension that pays him $ 7.2 million, is aware of Michigan's impressive resume and shared his thoughts on it and what the Wildcats must do to come away with a win.

The Similarities Between Both Teams

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When one takes a look at both teams, their stats and style of play, it would be hard to determine who comes out on top due to them being so similar on paper. Both teams have finished as the top two in the NCAA's rankings and pride themselves on blowing their opponents out of the water. That much can be said, given Arizona's 17.7 point scoring margin and Michigan's 18.1

Michigan and Arizona both rank in the top five of offensive and defensive efficiency. Both teams also rank in the top five of both offensive and defensive efficiency, while forcing opponents to shoot around 45%.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Lloyd Knows the Challenge

According to Lloyd, there is no possible way to predict who wins. They just have to get on the court and play the game to determine who is truly better.

"I think you just got to get on the court and figure it out," Lloyd said. "I think both teams are going to probably adapt at what they do and we're going to get out, and I think both of us are going to try to play to our strengths and see how it feels."

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To me, that's the biggest thing. We obviously got a lot of respect for Michigan. They've had an incredible season, and they're incredibly well built, and we know there's going to be a ton of challenges tomorrow, and we're going to have some moments where we have to figure some things out."

Arizona and Michigan are set to tip off at 5:40 p.m. (MST) and both teams are eager to prove that they are the best team in the nation in this semifinal game.