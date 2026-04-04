Arizona's Lloyd Gives Thoughts on Michigan Before Final Four
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Just a day's wait lies between the 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats playing the biggest game in 25 years, when it takes on the 1-Michigan Wolverines to determine who will move on to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona got to this spot by winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles, posting the program's best record in the process. Michigan did so by winning its regular-season title, but fell to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big 10 Tournament championship.
Both the Wildcats and the Wolverines play a similar style of basketball, bullying teams down low to get close to the basket and finishing shots from there. They also have a physical style of defense that wears teams down, making it difficult to score as the game progresses.
Head coach Tommy Lloyd, fresh off a five-year extension that pays him $ 7.2 million, is aware of Michigan's impressive resume and shared his thoughts on it and what the Wildcats must do to come away with a win.
The Similarities Between Both Teams
When one takes a look at both teams, their stats and style of play, it would be hard to determine who comes out on top due to them being so similar on paper. Both teams have finished as the top two in the NCAA's rankings and pride themselves on blowing their opponents out of the water. That much can be said, given Arizona's 17.7 point scoring margin and Michigan's 18.1
Michigan and Arizona both rank in the top five of offensive and defensive efficiency. Both teams also rank in the top five of both offensive and defensive efficiency, while forcing opponents to shoot around 45%.
Lloyd Knows the Challenge
According to Lloyd, there is no possible way to predict who wins. They just have to get on the court and play the game to determine who is truly better.
"I think you just got to get on the court and figure it out," Lloyd said. "I think both teams are going to probably adapt at what they do and we're going to get out, and I think both of us are going to try to play to our strengths and see how it feels."
"To me, that's the biggest thing. We obviously got a lot of respect for Michigan. They've had an incredible season, and they're incredibly well built, and we know there's going to be a ton of challenges tomorrow, and we're going to have some moments where we have to figure some things out."
Arizona and Michigan are set to tip off at 5:40 p.m. (MST) and both teams are eager to prove that they are the best team in the nation in this semifinal game.
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Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.