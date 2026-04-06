A Way-Too-Early Look at Arizona's 2026-27 Rotation

The best season in program history. A Big 12 regular season title, a conference championship trophy, the first Elite Eight appearance and win since 2014, and the first Final Four appearance since 2001, it was truly a successful season for the Arizona Wildcats.

The No. 1-seeded (West Region) Wildcats fell to the No. 1 (Midwest Region) Michigan Wolverines by a score of 91-73 in the semifinal round in Indianapolis, officially ending Arizona's historic season with a 36-3 record in head coach Tommy Lloyd's five-year career.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, Arizona's matchup with Michigan was a classic game that was to go down to the wire, but once the Wolverines took away the Wildcats' paint-attacking offense, the perimeter shooting began to fall. Michigan also torched Arizona, both in the paint and from the field.

Now that the Wildcats are in the offseason and Lloyd will be returning as head coach for the next five years, Arizona will look to build on an impressive season. Although it is way too early, let's take a look at what its rotation might look like for the 2026-2027 season.

PG: Sven Djopmo

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Sven Djopmo (42) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Djopmo is a redshirt sophomore who did not get much playing time during the 2025-2026 season, taking a backseat to Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell'Orso, and Brayden Burries for most of the year. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Reims, France native played just two minutes during the 2024-2025 season, one minute each against Old Dominion and Central Michigan.

Bradley will be leaving Arizona after a season in which he won Big 12 Player of the Year, and Burries is most likely heading to the NBA Draft after being the team's leading scorer. It was also Dell'Orso's last season with the Wildcats, leaving room for Djopmo to see elevated playing time.

SG: Bryce James

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) shoots the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the beginning of the season, many fans were excited to see what James could do with the Wildcats, but all that quickly changed after the announcement was made that he would be redshirted, granting him an extra year of eligibility.

With Burries most likely headed to the draft and Dell'Orso playing his final game as a Wildcat, James and Jackson Cook will be fighting for minutes. Should James develop over the offseason the way Lloyd says he will, he may see a ton of extra minutes.

SF: Ivan Kharchenkov

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A defensive anchor and experienced player even before he came to Arizona, Kharchenkov had a solid season under Lloyd. At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, the Munich, Germany native will play at small forward again, but could also run power forward in small ball situations, with Koa Peat most likely heading to the NBA Draft with Burries.

Kharchenkov will be a much-needed returner, given that many players are leaving the program now that the season has ended. His skills on defense, paired with his ability to step up on offense makes him a player to watch next year.

PF: Sidi Gueye

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys center Benjamin Ahmed (23) and Arizona Wildcats forward Sidi Gueye (15) both reach to catch the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

One of the freshmen who made up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, Gueye could be primed to have a breakout season with the Wildcats at power forward. With his size and strength in the paint, it would not be shocking to see him also see extended minutes at center.

When Dwayne Arisotde and Peat missed a couple of games in the middle of the season, Gueye saw an uptick in minutes and showed his skills as a young player. If he continues to develop his skills in the offseason, he might be a force, not only in the Big 12 but in the entire NCAA.

C: Motiejus Krivas

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) reaches for the ball against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bradley just played his final game as a senior Wildcat, while Peat and Burries are slated to head to the draft, leaving Krivas as one of two players in the starting rotation. His size, physicality, and sheer athleticism made him a dominating center to guard in the paint. His defensive skills also made him a nightmare for teams to score against near the rim.

It is unclear whether Krivas will also be headed to the NBA Draft, but should he return, his skills and experience will make him a major leader for Lloyd and the Wildcats next season.

Rotation

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) shoots against the LIU Sharks in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It will be an interesting offseason for the Wildcats to determine who will start and who will see an uptick in minutes. Forward Dwayne Aristode was a part of the eight-man rotation and can be a starting player. Mabil Mawut didn't see much playing time, but his 6-foot-11 frame gives him potential to see more minutes. Other players, such as Cook, could also see more time on the court,