Why Targeting Tounde Yessoufou in Portal Makes Sense For Arizona

It has been two weeks since the transfer portal opened for the offseason, and the Arizona Wildcats basketball team has already greatly benefited from it, solving its problem at the guard position. The addition of newcomers Caleb Holt, Derek Dixon, JJ Mandequit, and others will greatly help the Wildcats establish a dominant backcourt that can gash opponents on the court.

Now is the time for head coach Tommy Lloyd and the staff to find their next great forward after the departure of Dwayne Aristode, who has yet to sign with a new team. Ivan Kharchenkov might leave for the draft despite no rumors about his decision. The stellar freshman out of Munich, Germany, played every game this season as a starter and averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 49% from the field.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) looks to pass the ball around Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou had an impressive season with the Baylor Bears, averaging 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field. His midrange shot is as good as any player in the NCAA, and his defensive skills complement his offensive ability. Arizona recruiting Yessoufou isn't too far off, as it offered the small forward out of Benin a scholarship. He visited the campus and even named one of his top 10 teams, but eventually opted to sign with Baylor.

Now that he is once again available, Arizona pursuing Yessoufou would make sense given their needs at forward. But how and why? Let's take a look at why pursuing Yessoufou would benefit the Wildcats.

A Player Who Matches Arizona's Identity

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Yessoufou has become an aggressive player with a high motor who can attack the rim and shoot an accurate midrange shot.

By the end of his freshman year with the Bears, Yessoufou made 116 of 163 layups while also making 22 dunks in 32 games. Arizona has prided itself on attacking the paint and getting to the rim to wear down opponents, something Yessoufou has excelled at.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) reacts with guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Wildcats also thrive on making transition points, and Yessoufou can fill that role with ease. Yessoufou's 63% on transition two's show that he can fit the mold that Arizona is looking for. Yessoufou's 5.8 rebounds also show that he is not afraid to crash the glass and come down with the ball, something Lloyd and his team also pride themselves on.

Concerns

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While the Wildcats are highly likely to see several of their players depart for the NBA Draft, there are still several players who can be their featured scorers on offense. While Yessoufou was the featured player for Baylor, he could slip into just a role under Lloyd's rotation.

Despite Yessoufou's efficiency on offense, he was known last season to take questionable shots. Yessoufou is also not much of a perimeter shooter, making just 29.3% from beyond three-point range. That shouldn't be too much of a cause for concern, given Arizona's tendency to make most of its baskets from midrange and near the rim.

Feb 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Still, when the NCAA Tournament rolls around, the Wildcats will need perimeter shooters when they play teams that are just as big as they are. While there are some things to work on, Yessoufou would be a great fit for the Wildcats' rotation.