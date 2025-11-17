Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Athletics Announces Football Stadium Name Change

Arizona football will now be playing at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois with Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Julian Hernandez and CEO of Casino Del Sol Amanda Sampson Lomayesva.
Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois with Chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Julian Hernandez and CEO of Casino Del Sol Amanda Sampson Lomayesva. / (Photo credit | Troy Hutchison)
In this story:

It is a new era for Arizona football and its stadium. Arizona Athletics announced on Monday an agreement with Casino Del Sol on a 20-year naming rights agreement for Arizona Stadium valued at more than $60 million. The deal is the largest agreement in Big 12 Conference history.

It will be called Casino Del Sol Stadium under the new deal.

The deal will also include new exterior and interior branding, field logos, digital platforms, and expanded integration into national television broadcasts. 

Part of the deal is also expected to lead to a multi-year facilities enhancement plan that will be all about improving fan amenities, student-athlete spaces, and event operations across key venues on campus.

Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, as well as chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Julian Hernandez, and CEO of Casino Del Sol in Amanda Sampson Lomayesva, spoke to the media on Monday. Here are some takeaways on what they had to say.

On the plan for the facility upgrades for the stadium

Reed-Francois: "What we're doing in the next week and a half to two weeks is we're finalizing a survey that is going out to our fans to find out what our fans want to see in the stadium. We have some initial ideas in terms of lighting, sound and video boards but we want to hear from our fans. The next step in that process is that survey and then we're going to work through our feasibility study process."

On the possibility of other events being held at the venue

Lomayesva: "I think we're certainly hoping to see that in kind of a partnership and interchange in terms of concerts and other events that will be sponsored by both Arizona and Casino Del Sol."

On when we're referring to it as Casino Del Stadium

Reed-Francois said we are officially calling it Casino Del Sol Stadium now.

She also added that the marketing team from Casino Del Sol did a walk-through at the stadium last week and they have an idea on where things will go in terms of branding, but they haven't gotten to the drawings and renderings yet. It is still a work in progress.

On the importance of finding a long-term contract

Reed-Francois: "We talked about revenue streams, but we knew that this was going to be a partnership that was going to be very community-based and community-focused. It was creating the ultimate win-win. Casino Del Sol wanted a long-term naming rights opportunity and we also wanted to look at that. This created a sustainable revenue stream, but also we can really dive deep into that community partnership."

On if anyone was opposed to re-naming the stadium throughout the proccess

Reed-Francois: "Candidly, not really. We actually had a lot of encouragement from people. I'm sure there were probably people who tweeted at me that they didn't want to... I think people understand that we're in the modern era of college athletics. We have to be aggressive when it comes to our revenue streams. We have to give our coaches and student-athletes every opportunity to compete at the highest levels.

I think from day one since we got here, we've been talking about naming rights is an untapped opportunity. We've got to bring this to fruition. That's why we're really proud today that it all came and that we found a great partner that's going to care not just about the financial impact but about the community impact."

