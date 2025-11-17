Inside The Wildcats

How Big 12 Week 12 Results Directly Affect the Wildcats

We take a look back at how the Big 12 did this past week.

Ari Koslow

Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025.
Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona picked up an impressive 30-24 win on the road against Cincinnati to advance to 7-3 on the season. The Wildcats have collected three straight wins now off their second bye week.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It was a balanced effort in the win for Arizona as the defense picked off Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby twice and held the Bearcats to just 10 points in the final three quarters, while Noah Fifita threw for 294 yards through the air with one touchdown and the run game combined for 181 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The passing touchdown for Fifita made him the all-time passing touchdown leader in program history.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) reacts to throwing a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.

Texas Tech defeats UCF 48-9

This game was over by halftime when the Red Raiders led 28-2.

Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas looks on after making a play against UCF during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders out-gained UCF 499-230 in total yards, including 205 yards and five touchdowns combined on the ground for Texas Tech.

BYU defeats TCU 44-13

BYU bounced back from its first loss of the season with a dominant win at home over TCU.

Nov 15, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) runs for a touchdown against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, while the ground game for the Cougars totaled 151 yards and three touchdowns.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover was also intercepted twice.

Utah defeats Baylor 55-28

It was an impressive offensive outburst for Utah as it scored at least 14 points in three of the four quarters.

It was a dominant game on the ground for the Utes as they totaled 380 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. They were led by Byrd Ficklin who ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, while lead running back Wayshawn Parker totaled 129 yards on the ground with a score on 15 carries.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) carries the ball against Baylor Bears cornerback Levar Thornton Jr. (25) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron was the star of the day on the other side as he hauled in 13 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns.

Kansas State defeats Oklahoma State 14-6

This was one of the uglier games of the week in the Big 12.

Kansas State's Avery Johnson (2) throw a pass in the second half of the college football game between Oklahoma State University and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 15, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State outgained Kansas State 373-284, but it was unable to find the end zone.

Arizona State defeats West Virginia 25-23

Arizona State held on for the win at home despite a late comeback made by West Virginia.

Arizona State Sun Devils Jeff Sims (2) catches a pass during a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mountaineers running back Cyncir Bowers took a short pass to the house on a 3rd-and-27 pass for 90 yards to give West Virginia a 23-22 lead after not completing the two-point conversion with just under seven minutes left to play.

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims went on to lead a go-ahead field goal drive before West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. was intercepted to end the game.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Big 12 matchups in Week 13:

Kansas at Iowa State

Baylor at Arizona

Kansas State at No. 13 Utah

TCU at Houston

Oklahoma State at UCF

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 12 BYU at Cincinnati

Arizona State at Colorado

