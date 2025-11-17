How Big 12 Week 12 Results Directly Affect the Wildcats
Arizona picked up an impressive 30-24 win on the road against Cincinnati to advance to 7-3 on the season. The Wildcats have collected three straight wins now off their second bye week.
It was a balanced effort in the win for Arizona as the defense picked off Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby twice and held the Bearcats to just 10 points in the final three quarters, while Noah Fifita threw for 294 yards through the air with one touchdown and the run game combined for 181 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The passing touchdown for Fifita made him the all-time passing touchdown leader in program history.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
Texas Tech defeats UCF 48-9
This game was over by halftime when the Red Raiders led 28-2.
The Red Raiders out-gained UCF 499-230 in total yards, including 205 yards and five touchdowns combined on the ground for Texas Tech.
BYU defeats TCU 44-13
BYU bounced back from its first loss of the season with a dominant win at home over TCU.
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, while the ground game for the Cougars totaled 151 yards and three touchdowns.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover was also intercepted twice.
Utah defeats Baylor 55-28
It was an impressive offensive outburst for Utah as it scored at least 14 points in three of the four quarters.
It was a dominant game on the ground for the Utes as they totaled 380 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. They were led by Byrd Ficklin who ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, while lead running back Wayshawn Parker totaled 129 yards on the ground with a score on 15 carries.
Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron was the star of the day on the other side as he hauled in 13 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns.
Kansas State defeats Oklahoma State 14-6
This was one of the uglier games of the week in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State outgained Kansas State 373-284, but it was unable to find the end zone.
Arizona State defeats West Virginia 25-23
Arizona State held on for the win at home despite a late comeback made by West Virginia.
Mountaineers running back Cyncir Bowers took a short pass to the house on a 3rd-and-27 pass for 90 yards to give West Virginia a 23-22 lead after not completing the two-point conversion with just under seven minutes left to play.
Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims went on to lead a go-ahead field goal drive before West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. was intercepted to end the game.
Big 12 matchups in Week 13:
Kansas at Iowa State
Baylor at Arizona
Kansas State at No. 13 Utah
TCU at Houston
Oklahoma State at UCF
No. 12 BYU at Cincinnati
Arizona State at Colorado
