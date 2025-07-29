Former Arizona Pitcher Working Way Up Rangers Organization
Former Wildcat Anthony Susac continues to work his way up the Texas Rangers farm system.
College Career
Appearing in 16 games with nine starts as a true freshman, Susac posted an 8.81 ERA with 32 strikeouts to 10 walks across 47 innings pitched. He made his first career start against Milwaukee in February, allowing three runs over five innings as part of his first career win. In the postseason, Susac appeared in two games with one start. He tossed two innings against Stanford in a start in the Pac-12 Tournament.
Susac appeared in 13 games with seven starts as a sophomore, posting a 6.07 ERA across 40 innings pitched. He posted a quality start in his season debut against Fresno State, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. He did not appear in any of Arizona’s six postseason games.
As a junior, Susac rotated between the bullpen and starting rotation. He appeared in 21 games with five starts, posting a 6.59 ERA with three saves. He added 36 strikeouts to just seven walks across 28 2/3 innings pitched. He became a full-time reliever in April, holding his opponents scoreless in 11 of his 16 appearances in relief. He posted a 1.35 ERA with nine strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings in conference play. In the postseason, Susac picked up one save across three appearances. He earned the win out of the bullpen in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC with a scoreless frame.
Professional Career
That summer, Susac was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the eighth round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. He impressed to finish that year in Single-A, working 9 1/3 innings where he allowed just one (unearned) run with 12 strikeouts. He held opponents to just a .176 batting average.
Susac was promoted to High-A Hub City this year in the Rangers organization. He got off to a strong start in April, posting a 2.16 ERA across seven appearances over 8 ⅓ innings with just two runs and three hits allowed. He has struggled a bit more since, commanding a 5.28 ERA on the season across 30 2/3 innings over 27 appearances.
The former Arizona Wildcat will look to finish the season strong as he continues to work his way up the Rangers farm system. He is the cousin of former Arizona Wildcat Daniel Susac who is currently playing for Triple-A Las Vegas in the Athletics organization.
Be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.