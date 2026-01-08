Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s 15th Win of the Season

The Arizona Wildcats ’ dominant season continued against Kansas State. After a challenging non-conference schedule that saw the Wildcats pick up five wins over ranked opponents, they have started out Big 12 play with a 2-0 record after taking down Kansas State 101-76.

College basketball’s best team up to this point showed exactly why once again, dominating their Wildcat counterparts from start to finish.

The win follows a 97-78 dismantling of the Utah Utes, giving Arizona double-digit victories in each of their first two Big 12 games. Unsurprisingly, social media was ablaze during the #1-ranked Wildcats’ 15th win of the season.

Social Media Reacts to Wildcats ’ Dominant Victory over Kansas State

“That’s a felony in most states,” said one fan.

“GOLLYYYYY HOLYYYY HEAD TAP!!😤🐻⬇️ this duo is ab to be a problem💪🏼😈,” another fan added.

“Arizona is much more aggressive than K-State, especially to the basket as evidenced by only two fouls compared to K-State's nine.

Arizona 8-8 from FT line and K-State did not try a FT before the technical on Peat.

Arizona 34-19 with 8:19 left first half.”

“We got 8 minutes left in the 1st half of this Kansas State VS Arizona basketball game! It’s a 17 point game in conference play! College Sports are in deep trouble! Nobody wants to watch these blowouts!,” one fan complained.

“Can I just print my bracket now and put Arizona as my national champs. Who is beating this team?”

“Arizona, Michigan, and Iowa State are certified WAGONS”

“Arizona is using tonight for some new highlight video material. Goodness”

“Fine ill say it. Arizona is really good.”

“A dunk contest has broken out and Kansas State isn't invited.

Koa Peat got a technical for staring because he dunked on someone's head.

34-17 Arizona.”

“Arizona is only shooting 43 percent this half, but it's getting points off turnovers.

Arizona leads 69-57 with just under 12 left."

“Arizona 69, K-State 57, 11:57 to play.

I kinda want UA to win this comfortably without making a single 3-pointer just for the narrative.”

“We are not playing well, but these refs are trash and helping Arizona,” one Kansas State fan complained.

"Arizona decided to end the game and is on an 11-0 run. Kansas State is 1 of its last 9.

89-65 with 4 minutes left.”

“This Arizona team is just stupid good. No clue what will happen in March but I’m gonna enjoy this team as long as I can”

