Looking at the MLB Draft Stock of Arizona's Aaron Walton
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time.
And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBIs and racked up eight hits.
Arizona had another bat in the lineup that became a staple of the offense of the last several years and that was outfielder Bredan Summerhill, who in his career was a .323 hitter racking up 150 total hits in 124 games while taking 465 at-bats.
The other big bat in the Wildcats lineup was outfielder Aaron Walton, who played only one season with the program.
Before Arizona, Walton played two years at Samford where he had a batting average .290 while smacking 15 home runs and driving in 47 RBI in 203 at-bats.
In one season with the WIldcats, Walton played in 65 games totaling 253 at-bats where he had 81 hits for a batting average of .320 to go along with his 14 home runs and 49 RBI.
Now, Walton is projected as the third Wildcats to come off the board during the MLB Draft, which will take place on July 13 and 14 as a two-day event.
The draft will be televised on MLB Network starting at 3 p.m. (MST) and will show the first 40 selections.
In the history of the program, Arizona has had over 300 players drafted in the MLB Draft and have had a player selected in the draft 13 consecutive years dating back to the 2011 draft.
Right now, Walton is slotted as the No. 161 overall prospect according to MLB’s top baseball draft prospects list projecting him as a fifth round prospect. However, just because he is selected doesn’t mean he would leave the program.
There would still be an opportunity for Walton to return to Arizona if he doesn’t sign his draft contract.
