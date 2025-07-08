Taking a Look Into Arizona Outfielder Brendan Summerhill's Draft Status
Arizona baseball under Chip Hale had been bounced in regional play all three seasons and really had been close to making a super regional during that time. And despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was shortstop Mason White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBI and racked up eight hits.
Arizona had another bat in the lineup that became a staple of the offense of the last several years and that was outfielder Bredan Summerhill, who in his career was a .323 hitter racking up 150 total hits in 124 games while taking 465 at-bats.
But, in the postseason, Summerhill struggled to get things going and went 7 of 37 from the plate while driving in three RBI in eight tournament games giving him a batting average of .189 during that stretch.
Throughout the later part of the season, Summerhill was battling through injuries and really had a hard time at getting back on track.
However, it wasn’t just near the end of the season that Summerhill had missed games. He had been battling multiple injury issues that limited him to 44 games of the 57-game season. And although it's just 13 games, it is hard to get back in a groove after missing chunks at a time.
Summerhill was able to hit .343 in 207 plate appearances while knocking in four home runs and driving in 34 RBI with a slugging percentage of .556 despite striking out 24 times.
The MLB Draft starts on July 13 and goes through the 14 as a 2-day event that will feature 20 rounds. The draft will be televised on MLB Network starting at 3 p.m. (MST) and will show the first 40 selections.
In the history of the program, Arizona has had over 300 players drafted in the MLB Draft and have had a player selected in the draft 13 consecutive years dating back to the 2011 draft.
Right now, Summerhill is slotted as the No. 16 overall prospect according to MLB’s top baseball draft prospects list.
Tune in on Sunday to see where Summerhill gets selected and which team makes it back-to-back seasons with an Arizona player taken in the first round.
