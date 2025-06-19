EXCLUSIVE: Baylor's Davontrae Kirkland's Final Arizona Thoughts Before Committing
The Arizona Wildcats have been offering and targeting many recruits from a variety of different positions, states, and classes. This includes the class of 2027, where they are currently doing the most work, aside from the class of 2026, which is up to hit. By nature, this means the 2027 recruiting class is on deck and that hasn't stopped the Wildcats from prepping, as they have started to pick through many talented recruits, including the safety position.
The Wildcats have been looking into the safety position heavily, and have started to stand out, including Davontrae Kirkland. Kirkland is a recruit from the state of Texas. He is currently committed to the Baylor Bears, but prior to his decision, he caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail where the Wildcats stand.
"It means a lot to be offered by them, especially since they are in the Big 12," the Baylor commit stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI when talking about his offer from the Arizona Wildcats."
The talented recruit is looking forward to building a relationship with one of the Wildcats' coaches in specific. That coach is Brett Arce. Arce is the safeties coach for the Arizona Wildcats, who would be the positional coach to the safety prospect who is currently committed to Baylor.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Arce because he is a great coach with great values," said Kirkland.
The Baylor commit has yet to schedule a visit with the Wildcats, and he didn't confirm if he wilk or won't schedule one.
"I currently don’t have any visits lined up with Arizona."
There are many schools that have started to stand out, including the obvious school that he has already verbally committed to at this point.
"Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech are standing out right now because they have shown the most interest."
The Baylor Bears commit would then detail what comes to mind when he thinks of the Arizona Wildcats. He would make sure to give the Wildcats their flowers in his statement. This being as he recognized the trend that they have created for themself.
"What comes to mind is a good Big 12 team that is beginning to trend upwards and becoming a winning program."
