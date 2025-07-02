Arizona’s Owen Kramkowski Still Dealing During the Off-Season
The 2025 college baseball season is well over and Arizona’s success getting to the College World Series, which featured a Super Regional 2-1 series win over No. 5 seed North Carolina is a massive stepping stone and tone setter for the program moving forward under head coach Chip Hale.
Like we have talked about before, Hale has done a great job of keeping the talent on the roster following the trip to the CWS. Outside of graduating players and players taking the next step to the MLB draft, Arizona will have key players returning, making for an interesting 2026 season.
The starting rotation is where things get interesting with Smith Bailey and Owen Kramkowski set to take on bigger roles after ending the season on a high note with the two combining for 11 innings of work in the CWS and struck out 11 batters while giving up just five runs.
During the 2025 season, Bailey started in 18 games where he delivered 89 innings of work. In those games, he recorded 80 strikeouts to32 walks allowed with an opponent batting average of .267 as a freshman.
In those 18 starts, Bailey was able to post a 3.94 ERA giving up a total of 39 runs and allowing eight home runs. With the ability to keep the ball in the ballpark he was able to finish with a 3-3 record.
Meanwhile, Kramkowski entered his second season with the program and after only pitching in three games during the 2024 season with a 13.50 ERA, he was able to develop and earned a larger role on the staff.
Kramkowski went from his 13.50 ERA to 5.48 and made 18 starts on the season. In those starts, he managed to rack up 90 strikeouts in 92 innings of work while giving up 56 earned runs and only eight home runs.
Although the season is over, Kramkowski is working on his game and pitching in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.
In his first outing on Tuesday, Kramkowski pitched two scoreless innings allowing zero hits while walking one batter to go along with his three strikeouts.
With success the previous season and showing growth during the off-season with USA Baseball Team, Kramkowski is setting himself up to have a successful 2026 season and potentially seeing his ERA lower as he takes on a larger role as an upperclassman on the roster.
