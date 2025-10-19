Standouts From Arizona’s Exhibition Opener Revealed
Arizona men's basketball saw its first live action of the season on Saturday at McKale Center with an 81-68 win over Saint Mary's in exhibition action.
It was the first chance for the Wildcats to see their top freshman class this year, as well as a handful of returning players, with expectations remaining sky high as they always are for the program.
Here is a look at some of the top performers from Saturday's game for Arizona.
Jaden Bradley - 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 7-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal
The leader of this year's Arizona team, Jaden Bradley, showed out on Saturday. He was extremely efficient from the field and connected on both of his shots from deep.
The senior guard played 31 minutes on Saturday, which was second on the team on the day. He is likely to lead the way as a scorer some games for the Wildcats, while being more of a distributor in other games.
Anthony Dell'Orso - 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3PT), one assist, two rebounds, four steals, one block
After a rough year one at times last season for Anthony Dell'Orso, he entered this year stronger and looking to be more physical.
Dell'Orso struggled from deep on Saturday, but that shouldn't be a huge concern moving forward. His aggressiveness to the basket was a huge sign for the Wildcats as he looks to become more of a complete player this season, as opposed to purely a three-point shooter.
The other area the senior guard is looking to improve in is as a defender. Last season, we saw many teams try to iso him most games. Saint Mary's did try to do that at times on Saturday, but he did seem to take a step forward as a defender. That was shown in the box score with four steals and one block.
Motiejus Krivas - 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), two assists, 17 rebounds, one steal, two blocks
In his first live game action since December of last year, Krivas dominated the boards with 17 rebounds. That included three rebounds on the offensive glass.
Arizona was without Tobe Awaka who coach Tommy Lloyd said sat out for precautionary reasons, which led to Krivas playing a team-high 32 minutes.
Krivas and Awaka should lead the Wildcats down low all season.
Brayden Burries - 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-3 FT), one assist, seven rebounds, two steals
In just 25 minutes, Brayden Burries scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his collegiate debut. His physicality was impressive. He was also able to get to his mid-range shot when he needed to.
Koa Peat also added 10 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes in his collegiate debut.
