Inside The Wildcats

Wildcats Add Ivan Kharchenkov: What You Need to Know

Get to know one of Arizona's highly touted recruits who will be taking the floor this upcoming season.

Nathaniel Martinez

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Forward Ivan Kharchenkov has had quite the journey from Germany all the way to Tucson, where he is now on the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team, vying for a spot on a stacked roster.

He is a part of a freshman class that has recently been ranked No. 2 on the composite rankings, according to 24/7 Sports.

Kharchenkov brings about seven years' worth of experience from the Euro League, where he played for Bayern Munich since he was at the age of 12.

Kharchnkov hails from Moscow, Russia. He and his family moved to Germany before he was one year old. It was there that he soon found out about basketball.

The 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward only played seven minutes in 23 games for Bayern Munich. He will now be playing for Arizona while attending college at the same time, something he was not asked to do in Europe.

Nov 28, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils sticker over the logo of the Arizona Wildcats during the 88th annual territorial cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before that, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists on the way to winning gold in the U18 FIBA basketball tournament for Germany, also earning all-tournament honors.

Kharchenkov took to the podium to answer questions from the media this past week, with the season fast approaching. Here is a collection of his most interesting answers.

Lloyd
Mar 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells towards the referee during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

So you've already played international ball. What do you feel like from that, that you're going to bring to this team this year?

"I think I'm going to bring a lot of experience and playing with older guys, more experienced guys, just the calmness and experience. I think that'll be my biggest advantage of over other place."

Now that everybody is here on campus, all the freshmen, everybody are here, what stands out to you about the group and just how the chemistry is going thus far?

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I think right now it's going really good. I think we just got to keep going, keep working, and then I think time will show, and yeah, the results also will come."

What was your thought process on, like, when did playing college enter as an option? Because you were, it seemed like you were maybe, because you could have stayed at Bayurn for quite a while, right?

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"So it was a exactly I stayed in Byron last year, and then I didn't get as too much playing time as I would love to and then I talked to my agent. I said, Look, I need to get more playing time if I really want to get to the league. And he said, Yeah, let's look at some options. And one of the options was college. And we decided there was the best option was to go to Arizona. And we I also had a teammate, Elias Harris. He was playing at Gonzaga for Tommy. He told me good things about him."

 is there still that adjustment for a player like you internationally compared to a high school player, where that's a big leap for them, that college jump, right?

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

 "I think it's not as a big of a jump for high school players to college as for me to college, because basically what I'm doing, or what was doing, is playing against ex college players like Carson Edwards on my team, Shabazz Napier, Elias Harris. So I think for me, it wasn't too big of a jump. Of course, the coaching and playing style is different, but I think, and I think the style here with Tommy's system is really similar, so I think I can adjust really good."

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd works the sideline against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Why did they decide to move, or how did you end up in Germany?

I don't remember, of course, I was one, but I don't know, my parents decided to go to Germany, maybe just to because I was born. Maybe they thought it would be a better environment for me in Germany to grow up as a person, or whatever. So yeah, we moved and yeah, my pops got a coaching job in a small town in Landsberg, not too far away from Munich. My mom got a job.

Tell us your expectations for Kharchenkov and the team as a whole this year by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find our page.

feed

Published
Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.