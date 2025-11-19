Arizona vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 19
Two top-five teams are set to battle at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in a midweek college basketball clash on Wednesday. No. 4 Arizona will visit No. 3 Connecticut as a 5.5-point road underdog. Both teams are undefeated this season, so one team is bound to lose its perfect record.
Koa Peat has emerged as Arizona’s leading scorer early as a true freshman and will have to hold his own against one of the most talented and experienced teams in college basketball. UConn can depend on two seniors who are averaging more than 18.0 points per game on great shooting splits. Are the Wildcats up for the challenge?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Arizona vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Arizona: +5.5 (-115)
- Connecticut: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +198
- Connecticut: -245
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Arizona record: 4-0
- Connecticut State record: 4-0
Arizona vs. Connecticut Player to Watch
Alex Karaban: Karaban has taken an impressive step forward with each season in his collegiate career, but his numbers this year are flat out ridiculous. He’s averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 63.2 percent from deep. His offensive efficiency will make UConn difficult to top at home.
Arizona vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
UConn has had success winning straight up but has been a below average team against the spread. The Huskies have only covered in one of their four games so far. They’ve been favored by more than 30 points three times and failed to cover as 6.5-point favorites against BYU at TD Garden in their last game.
Arizona is 2-2 against the spread and has already taken down two top-20 teams in 2025. The Wildcats can stay within a few possessions to cover as road underdogs. Both the games they’ve covered in against ranked teams have been on neutral floors, so they’ve proven that they can compete against good teams away from home early.
Pick: Arizona +5.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.