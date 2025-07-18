How to Watch: Arizona Wildcats in Action
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Friday night, the NBA Summer League will have four teams that Arizona fans will want to keep an eye on with a total of five former Wildcats in action looking to solidify their positioning with their franchises.
First, the Miami Heat get things going against the Milwaukee Bucks with a tip off time set for 4 p.m. (MST) and can be streamed on ESPN+.
In the Heat’s game, Arizona fans will be able to see Johnson and Ballo play as they look to improve their chances of sticking with the organization.
Pelle Larsson was playing with the Heat but after a successful summer league run, he will be leaving to join the Sweden National Team in the EuroBasket games.
There hasn’t been a lot of time on the court for Townsend, who is on the Pelicans and trying to earn a spot either in their G League system, or on the NBA roster.
Still, New Orleans will be taking on the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. (MST) on ESPN.
Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV.
Over the last couple of games, Koloko has been in the starting lineup and has been able to become a solid piece in his starting role.
Koloko is still trying to work his way back after missing significant time due to health issues. However, he is back and Arizona fans will want to watch his growth in the summer league.
Please be sure to let us know who you will be watching and are excited to see on the court. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.