How to Watch: Arizona Players in Wednesday's Summer League
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Although most of the summer league has been loaded with games for Arizona fans to watch with multiple players on the court, Wednesday is a slower day in the league for UA fans with just one player in action.
However, there hasn’t been a lot of time on the court for Townsend, who is on the Pelicans and trying to earn a spot either in their G League system, or on the NBA roster.
Still, New Orleans will be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6:30 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV and can be streamed on ESPN+.
In his one season with Arizona, Townsend struggled to start things off and found himself in and out of the starting lineup when the team started 4-5 during non-conference games.
Townsend had a strong finish to the season and was able to have three double-digit scoring outputs in the postseason helping the team make the Sweet Sixteen.
In all, Townsend finished his one year with the program averaging 8.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG and one APG while shooting 49% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line on 48 attempts.
It is a long shot for Townsend to make an opening day NBA roster but odds are that he will see time in the G League where he can work on his game and better develop his skills.
Getting in these summer league games for Townsend is of the utmost importance for his career and long term future in this league.
