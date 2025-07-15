Recapping Wildcats' Latest Summer League Games
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
On Monday, four Wildcats took the court in Bryant, Larsson, Johnson, and Koloko with all four looking to improve their standings with their prospective organizations.
First the Miami Heat took on the Boston Celtics and walked away with a 100-96 win with both Larsson and Johnson starting in the game. Meanwhile, Ballo was a DNP due to a coach’s decision.
Both forwards were red hot combining for 46 points while going 15 of 24 from the field as the team shot 50% from the field.
Johnson played 31 minutes and scored 22 points while shooting 80% from the field and collecting four rebounds and four assists.
While Johnson was having a steady game, Larsson scored 24 points in 33 minutes and was able to shoot 50% from the field while collecting six assists and two rebounds.
Then, Bryant struggled in the Spurs’ 93-91 win over the Utah Jazz. He was able to score five points, which was an improvement from the zero he had last time out.
However, this time Bryant scored his five points while 2 of 11 from the field and 0-for-3 from the 3-point line. He was able to collect five rebounds but didn’t record an assist.
Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Clippers and fell in a low scoring 67-58 game. Both teams shot under 41% from the field and combined for 36 turnovers.
Arizona’s Koloko was in the starting lineup and played 19 minutes where he was able to go 4 of 5 from the field scoring eight points while grabbing three rebounds.
This makes back-to-back solid performances for Koloko as he is working his way back into the league.
