College Basketball AP Top 25: Arizona Jumps Houston, UConn Amid Undefeated Start

The Wildcats are on a tear to begin the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick

Arizona is 5–0 to start the season.
Arizona is 5–0 to start the season. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats are on a tear to begin the 2025 college basketball season, and they’re being rewarded because of it.

Their latest triumph—an upset win over UConn in Storrs last Wednesday—saw ‘Zona not only jumped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll, but also forced Huskies coach Dan Hurley into one of his classic postgame press conference moments. The Wildcats are now the No. 2 team in the country through three weeks.

Elsewhere in college hoops, Tom Izzo and Michigan State jumped six spots thanks to their win over Kentucky—one that saw Mark Pope's Wildcats drop from No. 11 to 19—the Kansas Jayhawks fell out of the Top 25 after their 12-point loss to Duke, and USC gave us our first great buzzer-beater of the year with a last-second win over Troy in triple overtime.

And just like that, we’re into Week 4 of the 2025 college basketball season. Here’s a complete look at the latest AP Top 25:

AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 4

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Purdue Boilermakers

None

2.

Arizona Wildcats

+2

3.

Houston Cougars

-1

4.

Duke Blue Devils

+1

5.

UConn Huskies

-2

6.

Louisville Cardinals

None

7.

Michigan Wolverines

None

8.

Alabama Crimson Tide

+3

9.

BYU Cougars

None

10.

Florida Gators

None

11.

Michigan State Spartans

+6

12.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

+1

13.

Illinois Fighting Illini

-5

14.

St. Johns Red Storm

None

15.

Iowa State Cyclones

+1

16.

North Carolina Tar Heels

+2

17.

Tennessee Volunteers

+3

18.

UCLA Bruins

+1

19.

Kentucky Wildcats

-7

20.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

-5

21.

Auburn Tigers

+1

22.

Arkansas Razorbacks

-1

23.

NC State Wolfpack

+2

24.

Vanderbilt Commodores

New to Top 25

25.

Indiana Hoosiers

New to Top 25

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio St. 26, Missouri 20, Utah St. 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.

