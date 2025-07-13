What Tobe Awaka Brings to Arizona in 2025
University of Arizona basketball is geared up to have one of the top front courts in the NCAA, with senior forward Tobe Awaka set to be one of the key leaders.
The front will feature the 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man along with center Motiejus Krivas and incoming five-star freshmen forward/centers Koa Peat and Sidi Gueye.
Krivas, who started at center for the first eight games, was initially a part of the front court rotation and split minutes with Awaka until a lower leg/ankle injury cut his season short in December.
Carrying an extra workload is something that Awaka has become used to in the 2024 season. He may even be asked to do the same in 2025.
In a post game press conference after a second round win over Oregon, Head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to give Awaka his flowers for doing so, saying, "Tobe, he's a beast. A double-double in the first half. Henri's (Veesaar) in foul trouble and those two have become quite a duo and so Tobe had to carry a heavy load."
The new rotation consisted of Awaka at center, Trey Townsend at power forward and Henri Veesaar coming off the bench to play in both spots.
Veesaar is now at the University of North Carolina and Townsend is out of eligibility. Krivas announced that he will be returning for his senior year with the Wildcats via social media on April 14 while Awaka announced his decision to stay just three days prior on April 11.
Awaka, a Hyde Park, NY product began his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where he played for two years before transferring to Arizona.
Awaka averaged 4.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 0.45 blocks with 11.7 minutes played in those first two years.
His averages quickly spiked since joining the Wildcats in 2024, going up to 8 points with 64.6% shooting from the field, 7.8 rebounds while playing 19.5 minutes per game. His shot blocking stayed relatively the same at 0.6.
Awaka ranked fourth in the Big 12 in rebounds, sixth in offensive rebounds and fourth in defensive. His five in-conference double-doubles, nine overall, also rank fourth in the Big 12.
Awaka goes into every game with the mentality that he is the bigger guy on the court, one of the reasons why he has improved so much. "I kind of go into every game with the same mentality, just try to dominate," He said in a post game press conference.
"Whether it be scoring the ball, rebounding, playing defense-whatever way I can. Some games go better than others. That's just kind of the flow of the season."
By the end of the season, Awaka earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention in a season where he set career high in scoring, rebounds, field goals, assists and steals.
As one of four returning scholarship players on the roster, Awaka will be looked at as one of the veterans on a squad that also features five incoming freshmen and one transfer player.
The trio of Awaka, Krivas and Peat are expected to run a type of rotation inside that is similar to what was ran in 2024-25 when Krivas went down with the lower leg injury.
Look for Awaka’s averages in points and rebounds to go up further, as he may be asked to carry a bigger workload in 2025-26.
With a big frame and a lot of natural athleticism, Awaka could make a bigger splash than last year on the defensive side of the court.
It would not be surprising to see Arizona run a double-big type of lineup that features Awaka, given the size they have at the positions to dominate the glass and provide extra protection around the rim.