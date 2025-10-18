How Arizona's Secondary Has Become Big 12's Most Feared
New defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has turned the Arizona defense around in a hurry this season. The defense has been carried by a veteran secondary that allowed its first passing touchdown of the season last week in a double overtime loss to BYU.
In 2024, the Wildcats' defense was a weakness. The unit was 103rd in passing yards allowed at 239 yards per game. In year one under Gonzales, the script has flipped, placing the pass defense 10th-best in the country, surrendering just 151.3 pass yards per game. The secondary entered the season with a combined 68 starts, which has proven to be a difference maker.
Leading the way are safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith, who might be the best final line of defense in the Big 12. Johnson leads the team with 41 tackles and has two pass deflections and one pick this season. Smith follows closely behind with 38 tackles and five deflections, with an interception as well.
Smith has garnered some NFL attention as well, recently finding himself ranked as the eighth-best safety eligible for the upcoming draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
Johnson and Smith are a big reason for Arizona's surge in forced turnovers this season. The Wildcats have already surpassed 2024's total of eight interceptions with nine through just six games this season. Overall, Arizona has forced 2.3 turnovers per game, second-most in the country.
The Wildcats rank sixth in scoring defense (18.5) in the Big 12, third in total yardage allowed (275.7) and first in passing defense (151.3). Nickel corner Treydan Stukes and boundary corner Ayden Garnes have suffocated opposing receivers this season. Stukes is tied for the team lead with two picks this season.
This week against Houston, Stukes and Garnes will face off with receiver Amare Thomas, who leads the Cougars with 23 catches and 441 receiving yards this season. He moves around a bit in the offense, so this will be another interesting challenge for the Arizona secondary.
Gonzales has turned Arizona's defense into a strength by limiting some of the Big 12's talented signal callers. As proven last week, the Wildcats' secondary will be tested a bit more as the season goes on, especially after losing pass rusher Tre Smith for the season.
The play on the perimeter has also held opponents to converting just 30.2% of third downs this season, 18th in the nation. Houston has converted only 31.7% of third downs during conference play so far.
The defense, and the secondary in particular, will be key to helping Brent Brennan solve his road game woes this week against a talented, 5-1 Houston squad. The veteran experience has certainly made a difference this year for the Wildcats, but Gonzales' aggressive zone scheme has caused problems for offenses, which has made the defensive unit one of the nation's best.
