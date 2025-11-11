Arizona Veteran Thriving in Unexpected Bench Role
Arizona has jumped out to a 2-0 start this season with wins over then-No. 3 Florida and Utah Tech. The big win over the Gators in Las Vegas to open the season is currently one of the best wins in the country.
That win catapulted the Wildcats from No. 13 to No. 5 in the latest batch of AP Poll rankings. Tommy Lloyd's team has been very physical and made a point to score down low.
Much of the offense has flowed through freshman Koa Peat at forward. He burst onto the national scene in the season-opener, scoring 30 points and adding seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in the upset over Florida.
Arizona's perimeter shooting hasn't developed fully yet, but that should come along with Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell'Orso and Brayden Burries leading the way.
The front court has plenty of depth this season and high-level talent. So much so, one of last season's breakout stars has been relegated to the bench, albeit with a large role. Though he's not on the floor for the start of games, the veteran is still doing just fine.
Tobe Awaka Shining Off The Bench
Tobe Awaka was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season, averaging eight points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. He really developed into a defensive force and suffocated the glass during the postseason run.
The Wildcats were expected to turn to Awaka as a starter again this season after starting 36 games a year ago. The goal was to find ways to pair him with fellow center Motiejus Krivas, who was finally healthy after missing most of last season.
Instead, Krivas has drawn both starts this season, leaving Awaka to play minutes off the bench. He has battled foul trouble in both games, but he dominated against Utah Tech.
In 19 minutes, Awaka scored 12 points and added 18 rebounds and a block in the blowout win. His presence down low as a shot blocker and rebounder makes him someone Lloyd has to find ways to get on the floor as much as possible.
Awaka will still play starter minutes at times this season, largely depending on the matchup and overall need. Still, it is surprising not to see him out there with the starting five, as inconsequential as it may be.
The 6-foot-8 center was one of the players Lloyd brought to Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City before the season, alongside Peat and Bradley. Dell'Orso, another veteran, is playing big minutes off the bench as well.
The experienced guys may not like coming off the bench, but Lloyd sees the opportunity as good for the team.
"To have the luxury of making a decision, that they may not love (coming off the bench), but it really gives our team a really unique thrust to bring two guys off the bench that are that good and have that much experience," Lloyd said. "If we continue this thing and how it plays out, I think that’s going to be a really big advantage for us over the course of the season."
Arizona has plenty of size and has utilized it well so far. Awaka has taken the change in stride, helping the team win regardless of the title his role is given.
“There are only five spots, so somebody at the end of the day has to sacrifice," Awaka said. "We understand what coach is trying to build, what we’re trying to do as a group. Some of us might have to sacrifice that sort of title of starter, but at the end of the day, we all just want to play. I think minutes count more than the title of starter or whatever.”
