Arizona Freshman Bounces Back in Home Debut
No. 13 Arizona might have the biggest win in the country right now after taking down No. 3 Florida in Las Vegas to open the season.
The upset over the defending national champions put the nation on notice to Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat, who dropped 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win.
The Wildcats returned home to the McKale Center on Friday night in action against Utah Tech. While Tommy Lloyd's team looked a bit slow out of the gates, facing a severe drop in competition, the Wildcats collected themselves and steamrolled to a 93-67 win, improving to 2-0 on the season.
While the lesser competition allowed for an easy win and more bench usage, some of the Wildcats who struggled in the opener against the Gators had a chance to rebound and put up a stronger performance.
It's essential for this team, especially the young players in the rotation, to see the ball fall through the net and create good outcomes to build confidence before the schedule gets tougher, which will happen quickly.
Lloyd got a better showing from one of his starting freshmen against Utah Tech, helping lead Arizona to its second win.
Brayden Burries Improves vs Utah Tech
Brayden Burries would be the first to say his outing against Florida was not indicative of the caliber of player he is. Earning the start, Burries played just 17 minutes, scoring three points and adding two assists before fouling out.
Lloyd is counting on the freshman in the starting lineup to help replace the shooting numbers the Wildcats lost during the offseason from Caleb Love, who graduated.
Facing Utah Tech, Burries bounced back in a big way. In 32 minutes, he scored 18 points, tied for the team lead with both Peat and Anthony Dell'Orso. Burries shot 7-of-16 from the field and knocked down three triples in six tries. He also added three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
"It’s a joy to coach him because he wants to do right by his coach and he wants to do right by his teammates," Lloyd said after the game. "Sometimes you tell him something and he takes it pretty literally. So he’s just got to find that fine line between listening to what we’re saying as coaches and trying to figure out what the team needs, and playing off his instincts, because he’s got great instincts as well. But that being said, there are also things to learn that are going to help make the game easier for him and make it more effective, which is really exciting.”
Some of those learning moments are just the speed of the game at this level. Despite the strong numbers overall, Burries had four turnovers and just five points in the first half. It's still an adjustment for him, but something the Wildcats are hoping will resolve soon.
Burries acknowledged that it is a work in progress, but the team will be reliant on his scoring potential down the road.
"I feel like I’m still learning from the vets of our team. When I’m out there and I’m having my lows, I just know I can rely on my teammates to keep giving me confidence and my coach to keep giving me confidence.”
Arizona as a team did open it up from range a bit more against Utah Tech, shooting 7-of-15 from deep. Against the Gators, the Wildcats only attempted five 3-pointers, with Ivan Kharchenkov converting both of his shots.
Burries will be a big part of the distance shooting game for the Wildcats this season, which is why Lloyd trusts him so much. Just two games in, the five-star freshman has plenty of time to continue to grow into his role.
