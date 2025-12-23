Arizona Men’s Basketball Keeps Rollin in Win Over Bethune-Cookman

The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team continued its dominant start to the season on Monday night, delivering another statement performance in front of the McKale Center crowd with a victory over Bethune-Cookman. Playing with the confidence of the nation’s top-ranked team, Arizona showcased its depth, efficiency, and relentless pace on both ends of the floor

The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats extended their perfect start to the 2025-26 season with a commanding 107–71 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night at the McKale Center.

The win improves Arizona to 12-0, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached 12-0 this early since the 2014-15 season, and continues their run atop the AP Top 25 poll.

Arizona started slowly on offense but quickly found its rhythm, pulling away behind a balanced and efficient scoring attack. After a brief Bethune-Cookman rally early, the Wildcats turned up their defensive pressure and executed with consistency on both ends of the floor. Arizona outscored the Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman 58-36 in the second half, sealing the decisive victory well before the final buzzer.

Key Performers & Stats

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries led the Wildcats with 20 points, scoring efficiently and contributing on both ends of the floor. He was one of seven Arizona players in double figures, a testament to the team’s depth and cohesion.

Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas each scored 14 points, further fueling Arizona’s scoring balance. Kharchenkov hit timely shots in the first half, while Krivas was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, making 10 of 11 attempts, which helped maintain the Wildcats’ momentum through key stretches.

Koa Peat, Tobe Awaka, Dwayne Aristode, Jaden Bradley, and Anthony Dell’Orso also hit double figures, highlighting how Arizona spread its scoring.

The Wildcats dominated the glass, finishing with 42 rebounds to Bethune-Cookman’s 22, and were particularly strong on the offensive glass leading to extra possessions and easy put-backs. Arizona also climbed to 70 % shooting in the second half, showcasing their efficiency and ability to convert high-quality looks once they got rolling.

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) receives a technical foul for elbowing Bethune-Cookman Wildcats forward Quentin Heady (5) in the jaw during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Despite the big margin of victory, Arizona’s intensity on defense was evident as they forced 14 first-half turnovers, translating those into 24 points. The Wildcats never trailed and pushed the pace effectively throughout the game, showcasing why they’re considered one of the nation’s top teams heading into the holiday slate.

Looking Ahead

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) waits on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona wraps its non-conference schedule with this game and heads into the holiday break undefeated. They will return to action on Dec. 29 against South Dakota State, before beginning Big 12 play on Jan. 3 at Utah. With seven players reaching double figures tonight and a balanced attack that refuses to rely on just one scorer, the Wildcats look poised for a deep run when conference play begins.

