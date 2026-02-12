Arizona’s Bradley Lands on Watch List Again

Jaden Bradley has been the engine that makes the Arizona Wildcats’ offense go this season, and his efforts are being recognized in the latest Wooden Award watch list.

Bradley was named to the Wooden Award late midseason top 25 watch list earlier this week. Bradley already saw his name on the watch list in the midseason version a month ago, and now he remains on the list amidst a strong season.

Bradley is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 assists per game for the #1 team in the country this season. The veteran point guard is shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range in his third season at Arizona, and has had a knack for hitting timely shots in close games this season.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) passes the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sweet 17

Bradley has scored in double-digits 17 times this season, with his highest total being a 27-point outing against Florida to open the season, one of his four 20-point performances of the season. He has provided the veteran leadership that the Wildcats have needed given their youth, as he starts alongside three freshmen — Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov — in Tommy Lloyd’s rotation.

Bradley has helped the Wildcats earn themselves a very strong resume this season. Their record stands at 23-1, with their first loss coming on Monday to #9 Kansas. They’ve also accumulated 9 quad 1 wins, 6 quad 2 wins, and have taken down six ranked opponents — Florida, BYU, UConn, UCLA, Auburn, and Alabama — this season.

As dominant as they’ve been, Arizona is going to need Bradley on his A-game for the remainder of the season, as their remaining schedule sees them matchup with the other ranked Big 12 teams in five of their final seven games.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) claps on the sidelines during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Huge in huge matchups

Bradley has been huge in those particular matchups this season. Some of his most impressive performances alongside his 27-point game against Florida, include a 26-point game against #13 BYU, a 23-point game against UCF, a 13-point, 7-assist showing against #12 Alabama, 16 points against #20 Auburn, 21 points against #3 UConn, and 15 points against #15 UCLA.

With the season entering the pivotal final stretch, Bradley will look to keep doing what he’s done all season, and help the Wildcats on their quest to their second national title in program history. Given the talent around Bradley, and his ability to step up in marquee matchups, the Wildcats are set up to go far in this season’s NCAA Tournament after a Sweet Sixteen exit last season.

