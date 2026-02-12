BYU WR Parker Kingston Arrested on Felony Rape Charge

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston has been charged with one count of first-degree felony rape and is being held without bond, the Washington County (Utah) Attorney’s Office said Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura.

Kingston, a Utah native, has played four seasons with the Cougars and was the team’s leading receiver last season. He was taken into custody after an investigation into a 20-year-old woman’s report of a sexual assault in Feb. 2025.

"BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston," the Cougars said in a statement via Bonagura. "The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."

Kingston is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Curtis Booker and Sean Walker of KSL-TV in Salt Lake City noted that Kingston attended BYU’s men’s basketball game Saturday with his presumed fiancée, and appeared on the scoreboard during the game.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated