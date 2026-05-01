Breaking Down Holt's Case To Start for Wildcats

Everyone’s talking about whether Caleb Holt could be good at Arizona. I think that’s the wrong question. The real question is: why wouldn’t he start right away? This isn’t just hype from high school mixtapes or rankings. When you actually watch him, especially against real competition like the Hoop Summit, you see a player who already looks comfortable doing things most freshmen struggle with.

Early on, Holt had a reputation as a tough, athletic, defensive-minded player. but not a shooter. And in today’s game, that’s a problem. But that’s not really true anymore.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

At the Hoop Summit , he wasn’t just hitting open shots; he was taking confident, slightly difficult ones. Off-the-dribble threes, late shot clock looks, catch-and-shoots with a high arc. That matters. A lot.

Because now, instead of being someone defenses ignore, he becomes someone they actually have to guard. And once that happens, everything opens up: drives, passing lanes, transition chances. That alone is a huge reason he should be starting.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He Fits Winning Basketball Right Away

Some freshmen need time because they only bring scoring. Holt isn’t that type of player. He defends. He rebounds. He plays hard every possession. He doesn’t need the ball to impact the game.

That’s why comparisons to guys like Jrue Holiday or Marcus Smart keep coming up. Not because he’s identical, but because he affects winning in multiple ways.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And Arizona isn’t a rebuilding team; they have expectations. You don’t start freshmen just because they’re talented. You start them if they help you win now. Holt will do that.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Right now, Holt is hovering around that top 5–10 range in early draft conversations. That’s already elite. But the difference between being the eighth pick and the fourth pick is massive.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) and Jason Crowe Jr (5) celebrate with the player of the game trophy following the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And it comes down to one thing: playmaking. If he proves he can handle more point guard responsibilities running pick-and-roll, controlling pace, and creating for others, his stock could explode. Because then you’re not just getting a strong, defensive guard who can shoot. You’re getting a complete guard.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What That Looks Like at Arizona

Stat-wise, he probably won’t come in dropping 20 a game. Arizona is too balanced for that. But something like 15–16 points, 4–5 rebounds, and four assists feels realistic for him. And honestly, if he hits those numbers while helping Arizona win big games, that’s more impressive than empty stats somewhere else.

Caleb Holt starting shouldn’t even be controversial. He brings defense, improving shooting, and a mindset that fits high-level college basketball. The only real debate isn’t whether he should start, it’s how fast he climbs into that top-five draft conversation.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with a referee Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And if his playmaking catches up to everything else. He won’t just be starting at Arizona; he’ll be one of the best players in the country.