Breaking Down Holt's Case To Start for Wildcats
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Everyone’s talking about whether Caleb Holt could be good at Arizona. I think that’s the wrong question. The real question is: why wouldn’t he start right away? This isn’t just hype from high school mixtapes or rankings. When you actually watch him, especially against real competition like the Hoop Summit, you see a player who already looks comfortable doing things most freshmen struggle with.
Early on, Holt had a reputation as a tough, athletic, defensive-minded player. but not a shooter. And in today’s game, that’s a problem. But that’s not really true anymore.
At the Hoop Summit, he wasn’t just hitting open shots; he was taking confident, slightly difficult ones. Off-the-dribble threes, late shot clock looks, catch-and-shoots with a high arc. That matters. A lot.
Because now, instead of being someone defenses ignore, he becomes someone they actually have to guard. And once that happens, everything opens up: drives, passing lanes, transition chances. That alone is a huge reason he should be starting.
He Fits Winning Basketball Right Away
Some freshmen need time because they only bring scoring. Holt isn’t that type of player. He defends. He rebounds. He plays hard every possession. He doesn’t need the ball to impact the game.
That’s why comparisons to guys like Jrue Holiday or Marcus Smart keep coming up. Not because he’s identical, but because he affects winning in multiple ways.
And Arizona isn’t a rebuilding team; they have expectations. You don’t start freshmen just because they’re talented. You start them if they help you win now. Holt will do that.
Here’s where it gets interesting. Right now, Holt is hovering around that top 5–10 range in early draft conversations. That’s already elite. But the difference between being the eighth pick and the fourth pick is massive.
And it comes down to one thing: playmaking. If he proves he can handle more point guard responsibilities running pick-and-roll, controlling pace, and creating for others, his stock could explode. Because then you’re not just getting a strong, defensive guard who can shoot. You’re getting a complete guard.
What That Looks Like at Arizona
Stat-wise, he probably won’t come in dropping 20 a game. Arizona is too balanced for that. But something like 15–16 points, 4–5 rebounds, and four assists feels realistic for him. And honestly, if he hits those numbers while helping Arizona win big games, that’s more impressive than empty stats somewhere else.
Caleb Holt starting shouldn’t even be controversial. He brings defense, improving shooting, and a mindset that fits high-level college basketball. The only real debate isn’t whether he should start, it’s how fast he climbs into that top-five draft conversation.
And if his playmaking catches up to everything else. He won’t just be starting at Arizona; he’ll be one of the best players in the country.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.