Arizona Offers Elite Prospect in 2027 Class

Arizona is coming off a season in which the program made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the team are looking to reload and make another push at a National Championship.

The Wildcats have brought back two key starters from last season, Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas. The team has also secured its two point guards in the transfer portal, Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit.

Go ahead and add him to your preseason POY watch list now.



Mount Krivas is back! pic.twitter.com/lKvkoFPExc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 27, 2026

The program's 2026 recruiting class is small but elite. Five-star guard Caleb Holt officially signed with the program this month. Holt is regarded as one of the best prospects that has ever signed with Arizona, and he can do it all on the court.

After having a terrific freshman season in Brayden Burries, the Wildcats are expected to have another monster freshman come in and dominate college basketball.

Wildcats Offer Marcus Spears Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lloyd and company are already looking at potential targets for the 2027 recruiting class. The Wildcats have their eyes set on the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, Marcus Spears Jr.

Spears is the son of former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. His son is a 6-foot-9 forward from Dallas, TX. He attends Dynamic Prep High School, where he averages 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The Wildcats are the latest team to offer the top prospect a scholarship. On April 22, Lloyd and his staff officially made the offer to Spears. Since he is a highly touted recruit, he has many offers. Spears holds offers from schools like North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, and Louisville.

Texas is regarded as the favorite to land Spears due to his ties with the surrounding area. The good news is that Lloyd has plenty of time to sway Spears to Tucson and show him what Arizona is all about.

Spears' Accolades

Tucson is in good hands.



Ivan Kharchenkov is back. pic.twitter.com/sstN7keRP2 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 28, 2026

Spears is one of the most athletic high school players in the country, and he uses his athleticism to be a great rim protector. He runs the floor very well for a forward and has a soft touch around the rim. His game would translate very well in Arizona, as he can play fast but under control.

Along with high school ball, Spears also plays for Team USA. He led Team USA to a gold medal in the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup. Spears averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, two steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. The star forward has also played very well in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Spears recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound game in showcase play.