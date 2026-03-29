Arizona's Tommy Lloyd Details Huge Elite Eight Win

The 1-seed Arizona Wildcats are back in the Final Four for the first time in 25 years after taking down the 2-seed Purdue Boilermakers, overcoming a seven-point deficit in the first half and outscoring them by 22 points in the second half to secure the win.

The Wildcats were able to take down the Boilermakers behind their three starting freshmen scoring at least 14 points. Koa Peat led the team with 20 points, while both Ivan Kharchenkov and Brayden Burries scored 14 points.

Now that the Wildcats have made it to the Final Four, all that is left is to wait for the winner of Michigan and Tennessee to determine who Arizona will face in Indianapolis.

Lloyd's Thoughts on Arizona's Second Half Comeback

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) goes up for two against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona struggled heavily in the second half to knock down shots and get a steady rhythm going until the second half of the game. After that, the Wildcats went on to outscore the Boilermakers 48-26 for the comeback win.

"Our guys are obviously great in the second half and I have so much respect for Purdue," Lloyd said. "I wouldn't have said we're going to come out and beat them by 22 in the second half. The message to the guys for me was, 'Stay steady. Let's work ourselves back in the game. We've been great at the start of the second half and then we'll go from there.'"

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd cuts down the net after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Our guys did a good job. They came out and we tied the game pretty quick and then it's a 0-0 game and can we win it down the stretch and then somehow someway we were able to sustain that run."

Final Four Appearance Means a Lot to Arizona

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) looks to get past Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time Arizona made it to the Final Four was in 2001, when the Wildcats beat two top 4-seeds on the way to the championship game in Minneapolis. Arizona fell to Duke 82-72, but Wildcats fans remember the run as one of the best in the program's history.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd understands the significance of the team that got so far and knows that there is still plenty of work to do.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"I love those guys and they've given me a better life because they helped build this program

to what it is now," Lloyd said. "...The sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now. When it's shining on you, you got to fight like hell to protect it and build it. That's what I feel like my number one responsibility is, is to fight to protect the program and fight to build it."

Koa Peat and His Amazing Game

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Peat's team-high 20-point game was the eighth time he led the team in points and scored at least 20 points. The 6-foot-8 freshman hails from Chandler, AZ, making the Wildcats run to the Final Four seem that much more special.

"They call him Mr. Arizona for something," Lloyd said. "Koa is special...Four state championships at the same high school. Didn't go to a prep school. Four gold medals with USA basketball. No one in FIBA history has ever done that. And helped lead Arizona to a Final Four. That was my recruiting pitch. Four, four, and four. Let's do it... His ability to perform the way he did in the in these moments. He's been in a lot of them."