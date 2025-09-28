Arizona Targeting Three-Star Safety for 2026 Recruiting Class
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Brennan went out and mixed things up on his coaching staff with the hiring of Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator. Then, he promoted Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating role after serving one season as the linebackers coach.
Plus, Brennan brought in Joe Salave’a as the defensive line coach, Josh Miller as the tight ends coach, Josh Bringuel as the linebackers coach and Craig Naivar as the special teams coordinator.
During the Wildcats’ bye-week following the 23-17 win over Kansas State, the coaching staff hit the road on the recruiting trail in California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Hawaii and Arizona. Not only were they looking at uncommitted recruits but they were also touching base with targets that might flip as we get closer to signing day.
Now, we are seeing offers being announced from the players the Wildcats were able to go and see. Plus, players that have reopened their recruitment with the firings of head coaches across the country that couldn’t survive a slow start to the season.
One of the coaching changes came from Big 12 foe Oklahoma State, which fired long time head coach Mike Gundy, who saw his team lose 11 of their last 12 games dating back to the previous season.
Now, OSU has seen recruits decommit and reopen their recruitment. Arizona recently offered one of the Cowboys’ currently committed prospects in three-star safety Braeden Presely.
Presley is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety out of Bixby, Okla., where he goes to Bixby High School and has received offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Arkansas, Boston College and now Arizona.
Although Presley is listed as a safety, during the 2024 season, he played on both sides of the football and managed to make a major impact.
According to a 24/7 Sports report, he managed to eclipse 1,000 all-purpose yards as a junior. Caught 25 passes for 356 yards and four TDs on 14.2 yards per reception, while rushing 14 times for 245 yards and two TDs on 17 ½ yards per carry.
Also threw a 55-yard TD pass. Recorded 39 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, which included a 100-yard fumble return touchdown. Produced 400-plus kick and punt return yards, averaging 19.9 yards and 10.7 yards, respectively.
Arizona has a long road at flipping Presley but has started to lay the groundwork at potentially landing him on National Signing Day.
