Arizona Assistant Coach Nominated For Prestigious Award
One of the major reasons for Arizona's huge turnaround this season to take an 8-4 record and a four-game winning streak into the Territorial Cup on Friday has been the coordinators under coach Brent Brennan. One of them is defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach.
Gonzales is one of 63 candidates for the award, including one of nine assistant coaches in the Big 12 nominated for the award.
Last season, when Gonzales was the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, Arizona ranked 106th in the country in total defense and 109th in scoring defense.
This year, with Gonzales taking over the defensive coordinator role, he has helped completely transform the defense despite injuries starting to pile up on the defensive line and in the linebacker room.
"You turn on the tape and you'll see the defense is playing different this year," defensive back Genesis Smith said of Gonzales. "That's just the mindset coach (Gonzales) instills in us. Just the physicality and how we show up each and every day ready to practice, it shows up (during games)."
Arizona boasts the top passing defense in the Big 12, ranking No. 6 in the country in pass defense. They also rank 24th in the country in scoring defense (20.0 PPG), 21st in total yards allowed (309.5 YPG) and sixth in interceptions (16).
The Wildcats have had an opportunistic secondary, which they'll look to continue against Jeff Sims and Arizona State on Friday.
Arizona has also limited its opponents to just 23 points in the second half during its current four-game winning streak. Those halftime adjustments made by Gonzales have played a huge role in the defenses success all season.
The Broyles Award will be given out in February. There are three rounds of voting where fans will be able to vote.
