Oglesby Prepares Revamped O-Line For a New Season
Offensive lineman coach/running game coordinator Josh Oglesby has been rebuilding the line ever since a less-than-stellar 2024 year that failed to protect star quarterback Noah Fifita and generate push off the all for a successful rushing attack.
Fifita was sacked 28 times and hurried 114 times according to PFF, while the run game was the second worst in the Big 12, generating 106.6 yards per game in a year where great things were expected of the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona's line was depleted by the end of the season, as it saw seven different offensive line combinations and 11 different starters.
Head coach Brent Brennan and Oglesby Didnt waste any time after the end of the season in correcting those issues at the offensive line by hitting the transfer portal and recruitng heavily to add depth to the trenches.
"I firmly believe that games are won upfront on both sides of the ball and I think that that's a place that we had a lot of room to grow last year," Brennan said in a national signing day press conference. "That was something as a start, as we spoke as a staff in here and putting all the pieces together. We knew we had to address that because it wasn't just about first-line players, it was about creating an incredible amount of competition in that space."
Oglesby followed Brennan to Arizona from San Jose State in 2024. He was the offensive line coach there from 2020-2023.
Under his leadership in 2023, the Spartans led the Mountain West in rushing yards per carry with 5.58. In 2022, the offensive line was key in aiding quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to a MW leading 3251 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.
By the start of summer practice, Arizona will have added 12 new personnel to the team, seven of which were gained through the transfer portal.
The players brought in include Tristan Bounds (Michigan), Jordan Brown (Georgia Tech), Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech), Ke'ana DeCambra (Hawaii), Keona Peat (Arizona State), Isaac Perez (Portland State) and Chance Roberts (Albany).
"They've been great, not only on the field, but off the field,"Oglesby said. "The group is really coming together as a unit. It's been awesome to see, especially when you're taking guys from all over the country and seeing them kind of come together and merge with the guys that are already here. Their impact, I think, has been immediate."
Players added through recruitment are Louis Akpa, Javian Goo, Jaxon Griffin, Sione Tohi and Siale Uluave.
After losing Jonah Saiiveaa to the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft this year, Oglesby will rely on his two most expericned linmen in Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Alexander Doost.
Rhino wasn't able to participate in spring practices due to him rehabbing a torn ACL that he sustained in week 6 against Colorado, but remained a vocal leader on the sideline.
"Rhino has been unbelievable in that role," Oglesby said. "He's been just absolutely fantastic. You couldn't ask for a better person in that role. He's been a phenomenal cheerleader for those guys. He's been a great voice for them when they come back off the sideline and talking them through different things, different issues that come up, different technical things. He's really grown, not only as a leader, but as a player in this time, too."
Doost was a constant on an offensive line that got banged up and featured so many different personnel throughout the season. His ceiling can only go farther up from there.
"Alex has made huge strides from when he first got here to where he is now," Oglesby said. "He's another guy That's taken on that leadership role within the group. When you look at it, it's an entirely new group and when it comes to snaps played for the Wildcats, he's considered a veteran. He's working every day to improve on the things that he needs to improve on."
Arizona will be running a new up-tempo offense under first-year offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who replaced longtime coach Dino Babers.
Oglesby doesnt see much of a difference in blocking schemes in terms of the offensive style switch up.
"At the end of the day, blocking people is blocking people," Oglesby said. "Zone is zone and gap schemes are gap schemes. There are subtle differences and a few different techniques that we've had to employ with some of the schemes that we're running, but at the end of the day, offensive line plays offensive line play."
Oglesby added later that the need for the offensive line to be in the best shape possible "is huge."
"Coach Brennan says all the time, we can only go as fast as our slowest offensive lineman. Our ability to get lined up as quick as we can is paramount to our offense."
Aside from his time with Brennan at San Jose State, Oglesby brings experience from the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, the AAF's San Antonio Commanders, and the NCAAs Oregon State, UTEP, and Wisconsin.
Summer practice begins July 30. The regular season begins August 30 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
To find more articles like this, visit our page and give us a follow.