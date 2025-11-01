Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Live Game Thread
Boulder, CO. -- Arizona is set to begin its final stretch of the season on the road against Colorado.
Prior to their bye week, the Wildcats dropped back-to-back heartbreakers against BYU in double overtime and Houston on a last second field goal. Arizona sits at 4-3 on the season, needing to win two of its final five games to reach a bowl game.
Colorado enters Saturday at 3-5 on the season, coming off a 53-7 blowout loss against Utah. The Buffaloes are 1-3 to start conference play as are the Wildcats.
It is a fairly clean Availability Report for Arizona outside of defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown being ruled out. Colorado is expected to be without several more players, including four different players ruled out on its defensive line.
The big area Arizona will be looking to clean up is its run defense, particularly stopping the opposing quarterback. If it is Kaidon Salter starting at quarterback for the Buffaloes, he is very mobile which will be a factor to monitor for the Wildcats.
Arizona coach Brent Brennan talked earlier this week about the matchup against Colorado, who are coming off a blowout loss.
"Any given Saturday in the Big 12 is a challenge," he said. "Any given Saturday in college football, if you're watching the games this weekend, I think every team in this conference is really good, and every time you line up, you've got to be ready to play."