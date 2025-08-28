Randy Moss's Vikings Number Off-Limits at College He Didn't Attend
Randy Moss visited Boulder earlier this week to visit with the Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes football team. Moss, who was a big supporter of Sanders during his health issues, spoke with the team and spent some time in the wide receivers room, but before breaking off into groups, head coach Deion Sanders called out a young player in front of Moss because he wanted to wear No. 84.
After pointing out wide receivers coach Jordan Phillips, Sanders singled out sophomore Ronald Coleman. Phillips then stood up and revealed that Coleman wears No. 45, but wanted to wear No. 84 because of Moss. This entire interaction caused a lot of laughter in the room as Phillips explained that Coleman couldn't have No. 84 because of Moss.
"Well, he shot for the stars," said Sanders. "I like that. He wanted to be 84 because of 84. 84's given, alright? Let's have a great day guys."
So it seems that Moss's number is semi-retired at Colorado, a school which he may have never actually visited until this week. Moss committed to Notre Dame and then spent some time at Florida State where he never saw the field before he actually played one season at Marshall. Moss wore No. 88 for the Thundering Herd before going to the NFL where he wore No.'s 84, 18 and 81.
The worst part about this is it must have been kind of embarrassing for Coleman to experience this in front of a player he obviously looks up to. How many touchdowns does Coleman have to score before he's bestowed with the number? And what other numbers are off-limits based on the accomplishments of Hall of Famers who have no connection to the university?
Coach Prime certainly has a different way of doing things at Colorado.