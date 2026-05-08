Why Arizona’s Burries Has NBA-Ready Skillset
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Arizona guard Brayden Burries has one of the strangest draft cases in the entire class, as his projections continue to fluctuate ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.
For context, Burries is considered by many as one of the top guards available this summer. The Wildcats' freshman was outstanding in his rookie campaign, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per contest. He also shot highly efficient percentages from the field (49 percent), and from three-point range (39.1 percent) while also leading the team in three-point makes.
He was perhaps the most notable of Arizona’s trio of star freshmen, along with Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov. Together, they helped lead the Wildcats to one of their best seasons in program history. The team started out with a 23-0 record and eventually finished with a 36-win season and a trip to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.
Burries’ Skillset
Burries’ ability to score the ball at a high level from different spots on the floor, combined with his willingness to rebound and defend, has made him one of the top guards and players overall that are available later this summer. As such, he’s seen his draft stock rise considerably as the year has progressed.
Initially considered a late-first-round pick, Burries has boosted his stock immensely and is now seen as a potential lottery pick. Many mocks have Burries being selected in the 7-8 range, while others have them on the lower end of the spectrum. CBS’s Cameron Salerno has Burries being taken with the 13th overall selection by the Miami Heat. He cites his ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc at an exceptional rate, while also comparing him to some of the NBA’s more dynamic scoring guards.
Salerno’s Projection
“Burries was Arizona's best 3-point shooter on a team that didn't take a lot of attempts from beyond the arc,” Salerno said. “He developed into arguably Arizona's best player throughout the course of the season. When watching the tape, two high-outcome names come to mind: Derrick White and Jamal Murray.”
Burries will look to work his way back into the top 10 projections ahead of this summer’s draft. His stock rose throughout the season, and he deservedly worked his way into the lottery conversation. He’ll look to keep himself in that conversation leading into the draft and as the 2026 NBA Combine approaches closer.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.