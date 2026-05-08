Why Arizona’s Burries Has NBA-Ready Skillset

Arizona guard Brayden Burries has one of the strangest draft cases in the entire class, as his projections continue to fluctuate ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

For context, Burries is considered by many as one of the top guards available this summer. The Wildcats' freshman was outstanding in his rookie campaign, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per contest. He also shot highly efficient percentages from the field (49 percent), and from three-point range (39.1 percent) while also leading the team in three-point makes.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

He was perhaps the most notable of Arizona’s trio of star freshmen, along with Koa Peat and Ivan Kharchenkov. Together, they helped lead the Wildcats to one of their best seasons in program history. The team started out with a 23-0 record and eventually finished with a 36-win season and a trip to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Burries’ Skillset

Burries’ ability to score the ball at a high level from different spots on the floor, combined with his willingness to rebound and defend, has made him one of the top guards and players overall that are available later this summer. As such, he’s seen his draft stock rise considerably as the year has progressed.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Initially considered a late-first-round pick, Burries has boosted his stock immensely and is now seen as a potential lottery pick. Many mocks have Burries being selected in the 7-8 range, while others have them on the lower end of the spectrum. CBS’s Cameron Salerno has Burries being taken with the 13th overall selection by the Miami Heat. He cites his ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc at an exceptional rate, while also comparing him to some of the NBA’s more dynamic scoring guards.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Salerno’s Projection

“Burries was Arizona's best 3-point shooter on a team that didn't take a lot of attempts from beyond the arc,” Salerno said. “He developed into arguably Arizona's best player throughout the course of the season. When watching the tape, two high-outcome names come to mind: Derrick White and Jamal Murray.”

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) collides with Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burries will look to work his way back into the top 10 projections ahead of this summer’s draft. His stock rose throughout the season, and he deservedly worked his way into the lottery conversation. He’ll look to keep himself in that conversation leading into the draft and as the 2026 NBA Combine approaches closer.