Arizona's Burries Inks Major Accolade Against Purdue

The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats are headed back to the Final Four, 25 years removed from the last time they did. In those years, Arizona reached the championship game before falling to Duke. Although that year ended with a loss, the season was still a memorable one and will live in the memories of Wildcat fans everywhere.

The Wildcats got to the Final Four by taking down the No. 2-seeded Purdue Boilermakers in comeback fashion, outscoring their opponent 48-26 in the second half to end with a 79-64 score.

One of the major reasons Arizona was able to outscore Purdue in the second half was due to the electric play of guard Brayden Burries, who scored 14 points, 11 of those coming in the second half of the Elite Eight game.

Burreis has been playing lights out all season, leading the team in points per game and having a breakout tournament campaign. The Wildcats will now have to get through the No. 1-seeded (Midwest Region) Michigan Wolverines this Saturday in Indianapolis.

Burries' Record-Breaking Night

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Burries passed a huge milestone in his career with the Wildcats during the blowout win over the Boilermakers, being the first freshman since DeAndre Ayton in 2017 to score over 600 points in a season at Arizona.

The accomplishment was no accident. His offensive prowess and maturity made him one of the team's better scorers. His ability to score from anywhere on the court makes him one of the most valued players, not only in the Big 12 but in the NCAA.

Burries' Second Half Surge Helps Charge Arizona Past Purdue

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Burries has had an amazing tournament campaign so far, averaging 17.8 points through the last four games and shooting 58.8% from the field.

Burries had a subpar game in the first half against the Boilermakers, scoring three points, shooting 1-for-5 from the field, 1-for-3 from the three-point line, and turning the ball over twice. By the end of the second half, Burries finished with 14 points, shot 4-for-10 from the field, 4-for-7 from the three-point line, and didn't have a single turnover.

"The first half, he didn't look great, and he looked tentative, like he looked at the start of the year," head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "He shot a couple questionable shotsm and then in the second half, he was on the left wing and he, I think he had an open three, but he hesitated and then ended up shooting it and missed it. I think a couple of guys on the staff got after him a little bit and I knew he was going to make his next one."

"He's really been able to respond from those moments this year and I think that just shows the overall growth of him as a player."

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It's clear that Burries has played a significant role on the Wildcats since he joined the team. With Arizona gearing up to play Michigan this Saturday, they will need him to be at his best for another statement-making win.