Recapping Arizona's Players in NBA Summer League Games
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Arizona started the summer league season with seven players but after having a successful run for the Heat, forward Pelle Larsson has decided to forgo the remaining games and go to the Sweden National Team in the EuroBasket competing against other European teams.
While playing in the summer league, Larsson averaged 17 PPG, three RPG and three APG for the Heat.
On Saturday, two Wildcats were set to play in Love and Bryant as the summer league is approaching the end of the season.
First, the San Antonio Spurs took the floor against the Detroit Pistons and won 96-84 while shooting 48% from the field.
Although Arizona fans were ready to see Bryant, he received a DNP after playing most of the summer league games.
While playing this year, Bryant was a defensive menace as he locked down everyone and anyone he was guarding including No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
“He’s an incredible player and a really good person as well," Flagg said during postgame interviews.“He plays really good defense, he didn’t look tired at all. I was definitely feeling a bit gassed.”
His offensive game is still developing but Bryant is making a name for himself on the defensive side of the court.
The night wrapped with the Portland Trail Blazers falling 11-87 to the Phoenix Suns while shooting 40% from the field.
Love has been an offensive machine in the summer league and scored double digits again with 11 points in 23 minutes on the court. However, he had an efficient 3 of 8 from the field while he grabbed four rebounds and two assists.
Please let us know what you think of Bryant and Love’s summer league games from Saturday night. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.