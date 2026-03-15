Teammates Applaud Bradley’s Leadership After Arizona's Tournament Win

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley has been a leader on and off the court for the team this season, and it was on display throughout the Big 12 Tournament.

Bradley and the Wildcats came out victorious in the conference tournament after taking down UCF, Iowa State, and Houston. Bradley was a key component in all of those wins, especially against Iowa State, when he scored 15 points, including the game-winner jumper at the buzzer to steal an 82-80 win from the Cyclones.

Bradley Key To Championship Run

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) reacts at the end of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the championship game against Houston, Bradley scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the 79-74 win. During the game, Bradley appeared to suffer an injury to his wrist, which was serious enough for him to go back to the locker room, but he would eventually return and play the remainder of the game.

Bradley’s leadership is also what helped him earn Big 12 Player of the Year despite non-remarkable averages of 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game this season. In his third season with the team, Bradley has grown into a leader who is now a part of one of Arizona’s best seasons in program history.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Their 29 regular-season wins are a program-record, and their 23-0 start to the season is also the best in program history. His veteran presence has been crucial to some of the team’s top rookies, such as Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, who have grown into stars quickly alongside Bradley.

After winning the Big 12 Tournament, Burries and Peat talked about Bradley’s leadership this season, and the impact it has had on the team.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peat, Burries Share Thoughts

“He’s a dog, honestly,” Burries said. “He’s a great guy, he’s a great leader. He’s a great person, not only is he a great basketball player, but he’s really a great person off the court. I’m thankful for him.”

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Big 12 Player of the Year for a reason,” Peat added. “Really proud of J, I see him put all the work in. Early mornings, late nights in the gym, by himself sometimes. I’m just really proud of Jaden, and he’s a mentor off the court, and I really look up to him. He’s one of my best friends that I’ve built during my freshman year here at Arizona.”