Ranking Arizona's Top Linebackers from Training Camp
The Arizona Wildcats defense has looked a lot different from last year, where numerous injuries were suffered and they ended as the 13th-ranked defense in the Big 12, 104th nationally.
Arizona got a nearly complete overhaul following the disastrous ending to Brent Brennan's first season as the head coach, ending with a 4-8 record.
Danny Gonzales, who served as the linebackers coach/special teams coordinator last year, has taken over as the defensive coordinator in place of Duane Akina, who is now at the University of Texas.
Josh Bringuel was brought over in March to take over the linebackers coaching position. Bringuel was at Nebraska for two years and helped lead the Cornhuskers to a top 20 defense in 2023.
Arizona will have a different mix of linebackers this year, as Jacob Manu transferred to Washington after three seasons with the Wildcats.
Justin Flowe and Kamuela Ka'aihue had also hit the transfer portal and are now vying for a spot at UNLV.
Arizona got quite a bit of linebackers out of the transfer portal to accommodate the losses at the position this offseason.
Max Harris and Riley Wilson are two notable players who were signed and added depth and experience to the line-backing corps.
We will be taking a look at the top four linebackers and assessing how they have performed so far in fall training camp.
Taye Brown
- Brown was a reliable player in an injury-riddled defense last year and was asked to step up when the team needed him the most.
- It seems that the 6-foot-2, 231-pound Chandler, Ariz., product has picked up where he left off last season and continues to be a consistent force on defense.
- Brown has embraced a leadership role this fall camp and has fully bought into the 'dominant contact' mantra that Bringuel has instilled since being hired.
- So far, Brown has looked comfortable in the 3-3-5 system that Gonzales implemented for the season. The first and second defenses that Brown runs with have given the off grief during 11-on-11 scrimmages.
Max Harris
- Harris has also been successful in embracing the 'dominant contact' lifestyle that Bringuel preaches about, as he has been showcasing his quickness to the ball and hard hitting mentality.
- His experience has really shown throughout camp as he has been a constant disruption in the run game and always finds himself in the backfield.
- Once Harris is fully polished in man-to-man coverage situations, he will be a nightmare for opposing offenses to deal with.
Riley Wilson
- Wilson so far has displayed a physical style of play throughout fall camp and coaches have taken note to it.
- Like Harris, he has a knack for disrupting the run and getting to the ball before the play has fully developed.
- The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Prosper, Texas standout has supplied the defense with energy and physicality so far in training camp and has shown signs of a legitimate Power 4 linebacker.
Chase Kennedy
- Kennedy was mostly used as an edge rusher last year, but has fully taken on a line-backing role through the fall.
- The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Dallas standout has displayed a do-it-all kind of play-style as he can both rush the quarterback and drop down into coverage when the play calls for it.
- He has performed well with the first and second team units so far in fall training camp. His value to the team will only go up should he continue to play the way he has been.
