Arizona DB Coach Brett 'Super Proud' of Team's Start

Week three of spring football practice has officially begun and the Arizona Wildcats are well on the way to looking more like a cohesive unit as the days go by. The Arizona staff is finding the next line of players to lead the team into another successful season in the Big 12.

One of the many key points of interest on the team is the defensive backs, as Arizona must replace its three big players in Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, and Dalton Johnson, who recently performed in Arizona's Pro Day just last week in hopes of impressing more scouts as the NFL Draft gets closer.

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch around Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Ayden Garnes also participated in the Pro Day, along with 16 other Wildcats looking to make a name for themselves. Defensive backs coach Brett Arce is more than up to the challenge of rebuilding a secondary that is one year removed from being the best passing defense in the Big 12 and leading the conference in interceptions.

Arce’s Thoughts on Returning and Newly Acquired Defensive Backs

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West wide receiver Eric Rivers (13) is tackled by East safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arizona will be going into the 2026 season without last year's three starting safeties in Stukes. Smith and Johnson were both in the top 10 in interceptions in the Big 12, and Smith was in the top 25 in tackles.

Replacing three elite-level players such as them is a huge challenge, no matter what team it is. Despite that, the Arizona defensive back room is loaded with both returning players and new ones.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (left) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have seven returning defensive backs and nine newcomers, making the DB corps a loaded one during spring practice. Arce is excited for the challenge of sculpting together a new rotation of players and believes they all possess the talent to shine this upcoming season.

"(I'm) super proud of the progress," Arce said. "Those are big shoes to fill, a lot of production, but these guys are doing a great job. I feel like we've got a lot of depth in there right now. And it's a heck of a competition. They're really pushing each other to take that next step. The things we want to do the way I teach it, they're doing a really great job of doing that."

Arce’s Thoughts on an Experienced Room

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Of the nine newcomers to Arizona, seven have playing experience at other schools. Cam Chappa, for example, was an FCS All-American at Northern Colorado. Malcolm Hartzog brings with him three years of play from Nebraska.

When replacing players like Stukes, Johnson, Smith, and Ayden Garnes, leaning on veteran experience is the way to go. Arce believes there is plenty of that in his DB room.

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) tackles Kansas State Wildcats Jaron Tibbs (12) after he catches the ball during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"There's no substitution for snaps played in game," Arce said. "There's nothing like going in between those white lines with the pressure on. We found guys to try and come in that had those snaps and played in some big-time games. And I think that's super valuable. I think playing experience is everything."

"As guys get older and progress, they continue to grow from all the snaps and repetitions. I think repetition is the mother of all learning, and doing it in a stressful environment is no greater growth than that. So, I think we did a good job addressing those needs."