Can The Wildcats Impress Junior County?
The Arizona Wildcats have some work to do in the basketball recruiting world with the 2026 recruiting class. This includes the players that are set to visit, such as one of the nation's best guards in the country. That player is Junior County, who many see as a day one plug and play star that could be a high pick in the NBA Draft after just one year of playing.
They have to be able to make a good impression.
The Arizona Wildcats have to make a good impression with Junior County if they have any hope of landing the talented prospect. This is because he will likely only visit schools once before making a decision (an outsider's view looking in). He has been offered by many different schools, and will be visiting many different schools. He is set to visit some schools, such as the Arizona Wildcats, the Purdue Boilermakers, the UConn Huskies, the Maryland Terrapins, and the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Wildcats can't let this slip through their fingers, but let's remember exactly who the Wildcats are. They are one of the better recruiting teams, who put up one of the most impressive recruiting classes I have seen in recent memory, despite rankings. Going and getting multiple five-stars and even the players they got that would be smaller tier commits, like Bryce James, isn't so small considering he is the son of LeBron James.
County is an irreplaceable prospect with plenty of potential to be a one-and-done player when it is all said and done. He is pushing the lines to be considered an elite prospect in my books, as he has all the potential in the world. He is an undeniable guard from the state of Utah with an undeniable frame of 6-foot-4. This is what would be considered below average for a two-guard but above average for the point guard position. He has all the skills you could hope for and is an all-around threat.
No decision date has yet to be set, but you have to imagine it would be following his official visit slate, and maybe as early as this year. He could also hold out until next year like some recruits do, but majority of players will like to commit before their college team takes the court, which we approaching quicker than some may think.
