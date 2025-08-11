EXCLUSIVE: Wildcats' Caleb Smith Talks Final High School Season
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to recruiting players from all over the place. They have offered many different players, but have landed a large majority of their top targets. This includes Caleb "The Jet" Smith.
Smith is one of the better wide receivers from the state of Texas and is one of the first commits for the Wildcats in the class. He is one of the most popular names to know, and has plenty of potential to be one of the better players in the Wildcats' class. He will likely compete for a spot on the field sooner rather than later.
He caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI recently to detail what his season looks like.
"Preparing myself for my last high school season took a lot of hard work and dedication. It consisted of waking up early, lifting weights, running, and putting in everything I got into my last season," the talented recruit who is committed to the Arizona Wildcats stated when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI about his preparation for this last season with Allen High School in Allen, Texas.
There are multiple players who have taken a step forward and are committed to the Arizona Wildcats. This includes Caleb "The Jet" Smith, who is one of the better players at the wide receiver position.
"My personal goal is to get over 1000 receiving yards and 2000 all-purpose yards. Missing out on my junior year has made me have high expectations for myself this upcoming season."
He has also set some goals for his team. Here is what the talented commit had to say.
"My team goal for this season is to win a state championship. Our team has put in so much work since losing in the 4th round of playoffs last year. Since we lost that game, we’ve had the mindset of winning a state championship."
The talented prospect is looking for some improvement in his rhythm, but he explains why that is the case.
"I’m looking to improve on getting back into the rhythm of the game since coming back from injury."
The talented propsect has his goals and success level set high. What would make the season a success for the talented prospect from Allen, Texas?
"Winning a state championship would be a huge success for me and my team. That has always been our main goal this whole offseason."
