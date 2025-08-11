Arizona WBB Non-Conference Schedule Announced
Home court advantage is a big deal when it comes to playing in front of a passionate crowd at McKale Center, which makes it even better knowing that scheduled non-conference games for the Arizona Women's basketball team will be played at home for the 2025-2026 season.
Arizona has two exhibition games and 11 non-conference games this year. Pair that with the nine conference games and that makes it 22 total home games to be played in front of a passionate crowd at McKale.
The schedule was brought together in collaboration with former head coach Adia Barnes, who is now coaching at SMU after a contract dispute kept her from signing an extension with the team.
Home court advantage will be much needed for the revamped women's basketball squad as it features 13 new players and a heavily reformed coaching staff that was brought in by the newly hired Burke.
Arizona will welcome West Texas A&M on October 23 and Cal State LA one week later on October 30 for its two exhibition matches.
The regular season will then kick off with its first non-conference game with UC Riverside on November 6, followed by a matchup with UC Irvine on November 9.
The Wildcats will take a week-long break and come back at it against Grambling State on November 16.
Arizona has a revenge game with Northern Arizona University five days after that, on November 21. The Lumberjacks beat the Wildcats twice last year.
This includes NAU bouncing Arizona out of the WNIT in the first round at McKale Center by a close score of 71-69 on March 20, the final game of Barnes' career with the Wildcats.
Arizona will go on to host Northern Colorado (November 25), Cal State Bakersfield (November 29), Southern University (December 3) New Mexico (December 7).
Eastern Kentucky will pay a visit to McKale on Field Trip Day on December 10, followed by a matchup with Chicago State on December 15.
Arizona will conclude the schedule of non-conference games with a final game against Bellarmine.
Burke took over the Arizona Wildcats team after a successful run with Buffalo in her third season as the head coach. She led the way to a program's best 30 wins with a WNIT title in 2024.
She won 19 games in 2023, a trip to the MAC championship and an appearance in the WNIT.
Burke will look to continue her dominance in a much more physical conference in the Big 12.
