Arizona Football Sees Release of College Football Playoff Rankings
We have reached that point of the college football season where the first College Football Playoffs Rankings have been released. Now, as expected, Arizona (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) did not make the rankings with losses from Iowa State, BYU and Houston being too much for the Wildcats to crack the rankings.
Right now, Ohio State came in at No. 1 in the first rankings with Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia rounding out the Top five of the poll.
The Big 12 saw three teams make the rankings in No. 7 BYU, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 13 Utah. One team that was shocked not to make the poll was Cincinnati coming off a lopsided 45-14 loss to the Utes.
One team that didn’t make the rankings after starting off No. 11 in the Preseason AP Poll is Arizona State after suffering several injuries throughout the year and seeing starting quarterback Sam Leavitt go down with a season-ending injury.
Now, both Arizona and Arizona state are sitting in nearly the same position with one team having clinched a bowl game and the other a single win away from clinching as well.
With the top two teams in the conference in BYU and Texas Tech facing off against each other in Lubbock this weekend, ESPN’s College GameDay will be heading out for the showdown in Texas.
When looking at the landscape of college football, it is possible that the Big 12 could get two teams into the College Football Playoffs with BYU, Texas Tech, Utah and Cincinnati having a legitimate shot at making a push down the final stretch of the season.
As we have talked about before, Arizona is one win away from a bowl berth and will face Kansas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Arizona State. The combined record of these four teams is 23-12 meaning there are several games that could go the way of the Wildcats.
Right now, Arizona seems to be trending in the right direction at the right time with the offense putting up 52 points on Colorado and the defensive unit forcing five turnovers in the game.
If the Wildcats can continue to get high-level performances out of quarterback Noah Fifita like they have the last two games, then Arizona will be bowling this season.
Over the last two games, Fifita has thrown for 482 yards, six touchdown passes while completing 78% of his passing attempts. He won Big 2 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Arizona will face off against Kansas (5-4, 3-3) this weekend, which is coming off a 17-point win over Oklahoma State. The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. (MST) and will be televised on TNT.
