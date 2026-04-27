Arizona's Burries Cracks the Top 10 Ahead of the NBA Draft
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Arizona guard Brayden Burries has established himself as one of the top guards in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class and one of the best prospects overall heading into this summer. Burries averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point territory last season.
Initially thought of as a possible first-round pick to start the season, his stock boosted tremendously throughout the season, and he is now thought to be a lottery pick.
Burries’ Skill Set
Burries’ scoring ability is what gets the most attention, as a three-level scorer and elite three-point shooter, Burries can help out many NBA teams right away with his ability to put the ball in the basket. However, Burries proved throughout the season that he’s more than just a scorer, showing off his versatility with his ability to rebound at a high-level, and defend with plenty of energy and tenacity.
As a freshman, Burries showed the poise and confidence that have made him one of the top prospects in this NBA Draft class. His veteran mentality helped guide Arizona to one of its best seasons in program history, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 25 years with Burries at the center of attention.
With the draft nearing, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo is high on Burries, naming him the 10th-best prospect in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class.
Woo’s thoughts
“Although Burries struggled in Arizona's final tournament games against Purdue and Michigan, he earned a place in the lottery conversation over the course of a strong freshman season,” Woo said. “He's not elite in any one area, but he proved himself as a multifaceted contributor who's comfortable on and off the ball and adds value defensively and on the glass. He's a whole year older than most of the other top freshmen and is viewed by teams as a back-half lotto candidate.”
“Scouts feel Burries' upside scenarios revolve around whether he develops into more of a full-time ball handler, with his frame playing up better in that role than on the wing,” he added. “Sharpening his handle and playmaking skills in the long run will be crucial to making that work, with his style of play more reliant on strength and craft than explosive athleticism.”
Burries will look to continue impressing scouts throughout the draft process as he aims to further his legacy after a memorable stint with the Wildcats.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.