Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Cracks the CFP Rankings Ahead of Territorial Cup Game

No. 25 Arizona will square off against rival No. 20 Arizona State in the 99th Territorial Cup up in Tempe.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.

Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most. 

Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.

Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.

Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup. 

After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.

Now ahead of the Territorial Cup showdown, the latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Texas Tech in the top five.

U
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the big news out of the CFP rankings was Arizona cracking into the Top 25 at No. 25 marking the first time the Wildcats have been in the rankings since the 2023 season when UA finished No. 14 following the 38-24 Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma.

As for the Big 12, the conference had five teams make the rankings in No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU, No. 13 Utah, No. 20 Arizona State and No. 25 Arizona.

With both Arizona and Arizona State in the Top 25, it marks the fifth time in the history of the Territorial Cup that both teams have been ranked when facing off against each other. 

U
Nov 28, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Anu Solomon (12) runs the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Tashon Smallwood (90) pursues during the fourth quarter of the territorial cup at Arizona Stadium. Arizona won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The last time was during the 2014 season when No. 11 Arizona beat No. 13 ASU 42-35 to clinch the Pac-12 South and New Years Six Bowl for the Wildcats.

Although the game will not have a conference title game on the line, the magnitude of this game is greatly felt from both fan bases and clinching the ninth win of the season is something that both sides want to get out of this game.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on the rankings by clicking on our X account link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.