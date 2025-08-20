Could Harris Make a Difference at Arizona?
Adding a level of both experience and tenacity was crucial for the Arizona Wildcats in order to improve on the defensive side of the ball for the 2025-26 season.
Linebacker Max Harris fits that exact mold for that, as he brings the experience as a senior, a hihg football IQ and embraces the dominant contact style that linebackers coach Josh Bringuel preaches.
Harris knew that he could play at a higher level of football. Last season when he was at Texas State, Harris got a chance to showcase his skills against 2024 Big 12 champions Arizona State.
The Bobcats may have lost that game, but Harris notched six tackles in the 31-28 near upset.
Harris credits his intelligence on the field to his diligence in the film room. A big factor of his success is that "Watching film is a big thing... As far as taking notes, I'm very clear, what exactly I like, I dont like," Harris said.
He continued, "The first thing obviously my alignment, my assignment. What are my keys? Those are the first three things that I probably take down. And then, what am I expecting while we're running the call? What happens? What are the weaknesses, weaknesses of the call, the strengths of the call and all of those things. I think it just makes me feel more confident in the defense and helps me play faster.
The linebackers have challenged each other this fall camp to improve after every snap. Harris and Taye Brown have been doing it since the beginning of the year.
"It started in January, but then, as far as this camp, we just challenge each other to do the little details. I'm like 'Hey Taye, hand placement." He's like, 'Hey, man, get out the break on pad level.' Anything like that, because at the day, we know that we're going to be a big impact on the defense. All the little details, that's how we're going to separate ourselves and get better, because we have to be better than the person we were yesterday, or even better, the person before."
As a linebacker, Harris brings experience as a defensive back, which he says makes his game at the next level.
"I think that the game, you know, the college football game is a lot of passing," Harris said. "So I think that really helps having a fast drawback to play, you know, sideline. And getting on my brakes faster than I guess, average, I record. So I think that really helps them just knowing passing concepts, broad concepts, knowing what the DBs have to do. I think that really helps me do my job."
Hawaii plays Stanford this week to open their season. Harris believes this will give them a leg up on the Rainbow Warriors, as they get to see film on them before their matchup.
" This week is going to help, because it's not about what they had last year, it's about what they're going to have this year," Harris said. " So I think there's no better way to watch the film than to have something from this current year."
